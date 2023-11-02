Founded by Lisburn native, Dr. Louise McGuigan, the purpose-built practice boasts an expert team of eight including dentists, hygienists and therapists

A new cosmetic dental practice, Epic Dental, has opened on Lisburn’s Bridge Street, following £1million investment.

Founded by Lisburn native, Dr. Louise McGuigan, the purpose-built practice boasts an expert team of eight including dentists, hygienists and therapists.

In addition to Dr McGuigan, the team includes pioneering implant surgeon, Dr Ernest Lucas-Taulé and orthodontic dentist, Ariadna Colom.

A new cosmetic dental practice, Epic Dental, has opened on Lisburn’s Bridge Street. Founded by Lisburn native, Dr. Louise McGuigan (pictured) the clinic was opened following a £1million investment.

The clinic is currently Northern Ireland’s largest provider of Invisalign Aligners and the only provider of the NiTime Clear Aligners system on the island of Ireland.

Dr.McGuigan, who trained at Queen’s University Belfast, established the practice with a clear vision of bringing a premium dental experience to Lisburn and its surrounding areas. She is also director of the Belfast-based Gransha Dental Surgery.

Dr. Louise McGuigan said: “With the rise of social media, there’s an increased pressure for people to maintain the perfect smile. Throughout my career, I have seen first-hand how uncomfortable it can be for people to show their teeth if there are issues such as misalignment or discolouration.

“As consumer demand for cosmetic procedures increases, it is important to ensure that patients are offered the very best bespoke, expert care in a calming environment. At Epic Dental, we partner with our clients to offer a tailored approach and customised treatments. We want them to feel relaxed and cared for by our team from the moment that they walk through our door.

Pictured at the launch of Epic Dental is Dr Louise McGuigan (central) and team

“As we approach the Christmas party season, I would caution against using at-home treatments to whiten teeth, as these can be unsafe. Always consult an expert clinician, who will be able to optimise your smile whilst delivering reliable, long-lasting results.

“With many people finding it difficult to access NHS dental care in the aftermath of the pandemic, Epic Dental’s arrival in Lisburn is set to address the increasing demand for cosmetic treatments. It will also provide much-needed private emergency treatment.”

The practice understands that some people may avoid taking care of their oral hygiene due to the cost of dental treatment. As such, it offers flexible payment options, along with a range of packages, including corporate membership.

Pictured l to r at the launch of Epic Dental are Lindsey McCann, Dr Janice Brown, Dr Albert Casamayor, Dr Louise McGuigan, Dr Ernest Lucas-Taulé and Dr Ariadna Colom

Curated by Dr McGuigan herself, the clinic’s calming, luxurious interior is designed to put patients at ease. It is situated in a heritage building that has been sympathetically restored, with original features preserved.

Dr McGuigan continued: “It is incredibly important to maintain good dental hygiene and our team can deliver excellent results and equip our clients with the tools and knowledge that they need to take the very best care of their smile on an ongoing basis.

“Our elegant space has been designed to make clients feel relaxed and at home. We know that stark, clinical decor can be daunting and as such, we have created a luxurious, therapeutic environment. I truly believe that a relaxing space helps to facilitate that all-important trust between clinician and patient.”