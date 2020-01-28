Allen & Overy recruits 25 new graduates

Global law firm Allen & Overy has announced the appointment of 25 new graduates to its Legal Services Centre (LSC) in Belfast – the highest annual intake of new recruits to date.

The increased number of graduates appointed underlines Allen & Overy’s commitment and investment in the Northern Ireland marketplace. The graduates will play an integral role in the company’s strategy to support future growth and innovation in Northern Ireland.

The company currently employs over 115 legal professionals and lawyers in Belfast.

Angela Clist, Partner and Head of Allen & Overy’s Legal Services Centre, said: “The Belfast centre plays a key role for Allen & Overy globally. The legal services market is constantly changing, as our clients require law firms to innovate what they do and how they do it. Law firms need to ensure that client engagements are properly resourced and that they leverage the latest in legal technology.

“We had over 100 applicants apply for the roles this year from Northern Ireland, GB, Europe and Asia and we were impressed by the excellent calibre and ambition of all who took part in the programme. The successful employees now have the chance to work alongside and learn from some of the best lawyers in the world, build long-term career paths and work on a range of complex global deals and cases.”

Successful applicants have completed an intensive six week training programme in a certificate of Business Law and Practice, delivered in association with the University of Law. It is designed to provide the necessary legal background knowledge and skills for the roles in Belfast. Candidates are equipped with the resources to ensure confidence in legal terminology, have an understanding of the scope of work required and the ability to support experienced lawyers on international deals and cases. The firm now offers a Belfast based training contract.

Lena Chua who recently joined the LSC as a graduate added: “I completed my postgraduate degree at Durham University and along with the prestige of working for a global law firm, I was attracted by the opportunity to work on cross-border matters in a variety of practice areas at the LSC. I have already worked with the London and New York offices on multiple document review exercises for litigation taking place in foreign jurisdictions. The training and education which I have received from Allen &Overy are invaluable to my professional development, and I look forward to enhancing my career experience with a secondment opportunity at one of the firm’s global offices.”

Allen & Overy employs more than 500 people in Belfast across the LSC and the Support Services Centre which delivers HR, IT, Finance, Marketing, Library and Business services to improve capacity and efficiency across the firm’s 43 offices worldwide.

The LSC is now recruiting for the 2020 intake which is open to all graduates with an interest in pursuing a career in law. To find out more and apply, visit www.allenovery.com/careers