Mother of four young children, Shauna created Beam when she identified a gap in the market for healthy snack bars for anyone who is affected by food allergies.

Shauna has a child with peanut and nut allergy and so understands the anxiety of trying to source snacks that are safe for allergy sufferers to eat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The range of our four healthy snack bars will appeal to many consumers as they are free from the top 14 allergens, are high in fibre and plant based,” explains Shauna.

Beam snacks are plant food based

The bars come in flavours like cranberry and strawberry, blueberry and lemon, pineapple and mint chocolate and are packed with nutritious ingredients such as sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds and chickpeas.

Shauna adds: “We are excited to announce that our nutritious seed-based Beam bars are now available at Holland and Barrett stores across the UK and Ireland.

“This marks a milestone for our company as we continue to expand our reach and offer more people the opportunity to try our delicious and healthy snack bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Holland and Barrett is a perfect partner for us, as they share our values of promoting healthy and sustainable living. We believe that our nutritious allergen-free snack bars will be a great addition to their product range and will help us reach a wider audience of health-conscious consumers.

Beam snack bars are free from the main allergens

“Our seed-based Beam bars are a perfect on-the-go snack, packed with nutritious ingredients that provide a healthy and sustained energy boost. They are made with only natural, plant-based ingredients and are free from the top 14 major food allergens including nuts, gluten, and dairy and are perfect for anyone looking for a healthy snack option.

“We are just shy of one year since Beam launched last September and this is an excellent opportunity for us to ensure that more consumers have access to healthy allergen free snacks. The past few months have been fantastic for the brand as the listing comes on the back of winning three awards at the Free from Food Awards in London in June.”