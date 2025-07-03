Allstate NI boss accepted into Forbes Technology Council
The Forbes Technology Council brings together the most accomplished leaders in technology from around the globe. Members are selected by a rigorous vetting process based on their deep expertise, career accomplishments, and proven ability to drive measurable impact across their organisations.
Recognised as a leading voice in digital transformation, Mr McKeown will gain access to a curated network of industry peers and opportunities to publish insights on Forbes.com, contributing to the global discourse on technology leadership and innovation.
Mr McKeown’s selection reflects his transformative work in leading Allstate’s Digital Centre of Excellence, where he spearheaded the company’s shift toward a technology-led strategy.
Under his leadership, Allstate Europe reimagined its operating model to prioritise speed, scalability, and customer-centric outcomes.
By embedding cross-functional product teams, simplifying technical architectures, and investing in a culture of experimentation and empowerment, Mr McKeown has led Allstate’s transformation and built a scalable model of digital excellence that is setting a benchmark for the insurance industry and beyond.
Key highlights of Mr McKeown’s approach include:
- Championing a technology-driven business strategy.
- Creating fully empowered digital product teams.
- Architecting systems for speed, reuse, and resiliency.
- Fostering a culture grounded in curiosity, collaboration, and bravery.
Through this work, Mr McKeown has established Allstate’s Digital Centre of Excellence, as a showcase of how legacy enterprises can transform into agile, innovation-first organisations – driven not just by technology, but by people and purpose.
Mr McKeown said: “It’s an honour to join the Forbes Technology Council and be part of a global network of forward-thinking technology leaders. This recognition reflects the incredible team at Allstate and our shared belief in bold strategy, empowered leadership, and the power of technology to redefine what’s possible.
“Honours such as this are endorsements of the work we have undertaken at Allstate NI and that work has been undertaken by everyone here. This would not have been possible without the incredible levels of buy-in we have had from our staff in both our Belfast and Derry offices.”
