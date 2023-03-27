The independent assessment panel of Diversity Mark commended Allstate NI as a “leader and exemplar” as it issued its first gold accreditation.

In 2020, Allstate NI became the first local employer to receive the Silver Diversity Mark. Now, a review of its progress against the gold accreditation criteria found it continues to move towards lasting change on gender diversity, age diversity, LGBTQ+ representation and inclusion, and age and racial equality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allstate NI’s key achievements include:

10% growth in female leadership in the last four years, with initiatives to attract and retain women.

Equal opportunity for progression and mobility regardless of age, with employees ranging from ages 18 to 70.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commitment to the five actions to be an age-friendly employer standard, to protect and support its multigenerational workforce.

Defined metrics to track LGBTQ+ diversity as measured against the Stonewall 2021 Workplace Equality Index.

In February 2022, Allstate NI achieved a Gold Stonewall award for commitment to inclusion of lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On disability inclusion, it implemented physical services like ergonomic assessments for specialist equipment and practices to encourage employees to self-identify as living with a disability.

It is establishing a disability employee impact group to complement existing groups, which include Mental Health First Aid and the AuSome group, for companywide awareness of autism. Allstate NI was recognised for supporting racial equality and equality of opportunity, experience and pay, by tracking its ethnicity data, creating an ethnicity support group, and reviewing all policies and processes for equity.

Diversity Mark was established in 2016 and assesses company commitment to diversity and inclusion across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and the UK. All registered organisations join at the bronze level and earn higher recognition based on their inclusive diversity achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VP and managing director at Allstate NI, Dr Stephen McKeown, said: “This award is a testament to the hard work of our teams. It’s the employee-led initiatives that make Allstate NI an inclusive workplace for all.”

Director at Diversity Mark Nuala Murphy, added: “We are delighted to have awarded the first Gold Diversity Mark to Allstate NI. A huge congratulations to the team for their continued investment in developing a truly diverse and inclusive workforce. As one of our largest employers here in Northern Ireland, they are without doubt a leader and exemplar and we are continually impressed by Allstate NI’s commitment to encouraging high standards right across the wider business community of the UK and Ireland.”