Allstate NI to axe jobs from Belfast and Londonderry due to global restructuring

Allstate employs more than 2,400 people in Northern Ireland
By Claire Cartmill
Published 12th Oct 2023, 09:03 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 09:03 BST
Allstate NI to axe jobs from Belfast and Londonderry due to global restructuring

It is believed around 150 jobs are being lost at IT firm Allstate NI as a major global restructuring takes place at its parent company.

Affected staff were told the news in one-to-one meetings with directors, while further meetings are to take place with HR representatives.

The company employs more than 2,400 people in Northern Ireland and provides IT services to its parent firm Allstate, which is a major insurer in the United States.

Allstate NI has already made redundancies to staff in July as a result of wider restructuring.

In a statement, a company spokesman, said: “We have been transforming how we work to make sure we can provide customers the best experience at the lowest price.

"When employees are affected by these changes, we help them find new opportunities at Allstate or provide job placement and financial support.”

The company’s data and intelligence systems division is understood to be affected.

Allstate has recently cut back on its office space in Northern Ireland as staff choose to work from home.

The company also vacated a building in Strabane in County Tyrone and is subletting part of its main Belfast office.

