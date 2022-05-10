Allstate NI unveils new office spaces amid recruitment drive for 100 technologists

Vice president and managing director of Allstate NI John Healy

Northern Ireland’s largest IT employer, Allstate NI, has unveiled its approach to post-pandemic working, including a hybrid working policy and redesigned office spaces amid an ongoing recruitment drive for 100 positions.

The Belfast-based company, which announced in February that it will bring forward 100 new positions in 2022, is seeking applicants for roles right across the business, including in software development, cybersecurity, product management, data science, analytics, and full stack development.

It will host a recruitment event on Thursday, May 12 that can be attended both in person and online.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Named ‘Workplace of the Year’ at the Digital DNA Awards 2022, Allstate NI has designated all employees as hybrid and made flexible hours available to everyone, allowing staff to work remotely or in the office at any time to find a balance that suits their work and personal life.

With 95% of staff voicing a desire for more flexibility, most have opted not to take on a set schedule, instead working with their line manager to find a pattern that suits their lifestyle and the needs of the business.

The technology giant, which opened its state-of-the-art Belfast office in 2018, has invested in office redesigns across all locations to create collaborative working areas with social spaces and gaming stations built in.

Employees can book a desk at any of the three sites in Belfast, Londonderry and Strabane. All staff can also request a flexible working pattern such as part-time hours, condensed hours or staggered hours from day one of their employment.

The recruitment drive comes after Allstate NI was named Workplace of the Year by Digital DNA, an award that recognises technology companies which put employees at the core of all policies and strategies.

Vice president and managing director of Allstate NI John Healy said:“Productivity can be achieved anywhere, and greater flexibility in how, when and where we work is an important principle. We are empowering every employee to design a working pattern that suits their needs and the requirements of their team while promoting a healthy work-life balance.