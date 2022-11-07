Craigavon’s Almac Group, the global contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organisa­tion, has pledged to be net zero by 2045.

The announcement also includes the commitment to reduce the group’s Scope one and Scope two emissions by 50%, by 2030.

These commitments coincide with the release of Almac’s 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, which highlights the group’s ongoing commitment to their people, the planet and the communities in which they operate.

Within the report, Almac details actions already taken to address energy use, including the accreditation of UK and Ireland sites to the international standard for Energy Management, ISO 50001. A future commitment was also made to roll it out to US and APAC sites in the coming years.

The company has also included a commitment in the report that all new building projects at Almac Group campuses globally will be designed and constructed to Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) standards (or global equivalent).

Niall Harkin, Almac executive director, said: “As a global leader in providing a range of expert services and support across the drug development lifecycle, it is crucial that we demonstrate our commitment to the long-term sustainability of the sector.

“I am encouraged by the progress that we have made this year as detailed in this report and very proud of the environmental commitments.”

Alan Armstrong, CEO of Almac, added: “Almac is proud to publish our annual Corporate Social responsibility report for 2022, which details our commitment to our people, our planet, and the communities in which we operate. The report outlines excellent progress in these focus areas, and looking forward, we will continue to introduce new initiatives to deliver our future ambitions.”

The Almac Group is an established contract development and manufacturing organisation providing an extensive range of integrated services across the drug development lifecycle to the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors globally.

Its innovative services range from R&D, biomarker discovery development and commercialisation, API manufacture, analytical services, formulation development, clinical trial supply, IRT (IVRS/IWRS) through to commercial-scale manufacture.

The international company is a privately owned organisation which has grown organically over the past five decades now employing over 6,500 highly skilled personnel across 18 facilities including Europe, the USA and Asia.

Alan Armstrong, CEO of Almac