Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Almac Group has announced a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) to source electricity generated by the newly constructed Murley wind farm in Co. Tyrone.

The agreement will reduce carbon emissions by over 95% from electricity consumed at Almac’s Global HQ in Craigavon, as almost all of the site’s electricity will ultimately be generated by the windfarm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almac’s Craigavon site has undergone significant expansion in recent years with Almac announcing hundreds of millions of pounds investment in 2022. The campus currently employs over 4,000 of Almac’s 7,000 global workforce supporting pharma and biotech companies in their drug development process.

Almac Group has announced a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) to source electricity generated by the newly constructed Murley wind farm in Co. Tyrone

This reduction in Almac’s carbon footprint represents a significant step in the Group’s progress towards its carbon reduction goals.

Almac’s share of the wind project will deliver 34GWh of renewable electricity annually. Murley, owned by NTR Renewable Energy Income Fund II, is a 21.6MW

windfarm with six wind turbines currently in late-stage construction and expected to be operational by July 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signing this agreement follows a number of recent steps taken by the Group to support their 2045 net zero target. These include joining the Science Based targets Initiative (SBTi) which defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting.

“We are delighted to partner with NTR on this exciting project which will allow us to power the operations at our Craigavon site with fully certified renewable energy,” said Niall Harkin, executive director, Almac Group.

“Almac’s participation in this project is a crucial step on our journey to net zero and will significantly reduce carbon emissions from the electricity we consume.

“As a global leader in providing a range of expert services and support across the drug development lifecycle, it is crucial that we demonstrate our commitment to

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

the long-term sustainability goals of the sector. I am hugely encouraged by the progress that we are making on our climate journey and proud to mark this significant milestone we announce today.”