Almost 100 Northern Ireland employees celebrate 4,000 years of working at Moy Park

Moy Park recognises employees for 20-50 years service across its Craigavon, Dungannon, Ballymena and agriculture sites at annual ‘Long Service Awards’
By Claire Cartmill
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 16:15 BST

Leading UK food company Moy Park has celebrated the landmark anniversaries of almost 100 Northern Ireland employees across its Craigavon, Dungannon, Ballymena and agriculture sites at its annual ‘Long Service Awards’ evening at the Hilton Hotel, Belfast.

Those with years of continued service ranging from 20-50 years, who cumulatively have achieved 4,000 years working with the company, were recognised at the special awards ceremony which was attended by their family and friends.

Speaking at the celebration event, Moy Park’s president Chris Kirke, said: “We are delighted to have so many long serving employees dedicated to Moy Park her in Northern Ireland. Across the business, they have built their careers with us and built our company into the successful, sustainable, growing business it is today.

“I want to congratulate all those recognised at the celebration event and thank them for their dedication and long service to Moy Park.”

Those celebrating years of continued service ranging from 20-50 years with Moy Park are pictured at the Hilton Hotel, Belfast following a special awards ceremony in recognition of their long serviceThose celebrating years of continued service ranging from 20-50 years with Moy Park are pictured at the Hilton Hotel, Belfast following a special awards ceremony in recognition of their long service
