Businesspeople from across Northern Ireland are set to descend upon St George’s Market for NI Chamber’s Festival of Business, which returns to the iconic Belfast location on Wednesday, September 20 from 8.30am – 1pm.

Almost 1,000 people are expected to be in attendance to enjoy unrivalled learning and networking opportunities. Over 120 businesses will be on-show in the exhibition area, while the main stage will play host to brand experts, brain hackers and sales leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Globally renowned hypnotist, mentalist and brain hacker Keith Barry will delve into the art of skilful communication. He will introduce the audience to a powerful system designed to equip them with new tools to decipher and influence the thoughts of others without relying on spoken word.

The closing act on the main stage, Keith will send businesspeople away with an inspiring new ability to build positive professional relationships and effectively influence customers, colleagues and partners with authenticity and integrity.

Attendees will also learn about brand building from Coco-Cola HBC, discover more about the power of AI from Microsoft and understand the chemistry of sales with therehuman.

Shane McQuaid, portfolio marketing manager of Coca-Cola HBC will discuss his extensive experience in developing and implementing successful marketing strategies. He will also share how he led the regeneration and expansion of the Deep RiverRock brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Catherine McIntosh, director of therehuman will share the role of key brain systems in sales and how to blend the neurochemicals of drive and desire to enhance motivation for successful selling.

Almost 1,000 people are expected to be in attendance to enjoy unrivalled learning and networking opportunities of NI Chamber’s Festival of Business. Pictured launching the event are Ashley Morrow (SSE Airtricity), councillor Ron McDowell, Belfast City Council, Suzanne Wylie, NI Chamber, Garrett Kavanagh, Openreach and Peter McVerry, U105

While Microsoft Ireland’s Kieran McCorry, national technology officer will be talking about artificial intelligence. He will help demystify what AI means for businesses and help attendees to harness the potential of Generative AI, demonstrating how it can revolutionise creativity, innovation and customer experiences.

Delivered in partnership with headline sponsor Dublin Airport, supporting sponsors Belfast City Council, Openreach, SSE Airtricity and media partner U105, the Festival will also feature live entertainment, interactive zones and giveaways.