The Coach Tourism Association, the leading association for coach tourism in the UK, has announced it will host its annual convention in Belfast for the first time ever.

Almost 200 businesses from the UK’s important coach tourism sector will travel to Belfast and NI next month, to attend the two-day conference and workshop.

Tourism Ireland worked with Tourism NI to secure this important event. Renowned travel journalist Simon Calder will headline the main conference session.

An important element of the event will be the ‘CTA Meet the Buyer’ workshop, where the coach tourism buyers will meet, and do business with, tourism businesses from across NI.

Delegates will also take part in familiarisation trips around NI, visiting some of our top attractions and locations, including Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, Titanic Belfast, the Giant’s Causeway and Londonderry.

Niall Gibbons, chief executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted that the Coach Tourism Association has chosen Belfast as the venue for its 2023 conference. We’ll be extending a very warm welcome to all delegates next month.

“Belfast is a vibrant city – alive with culture, music, world-class attractions and a fantastic food and drink scene. We are excited that Titanic Belfast is undertaking a multi-million-pound refreshment right now, which will see the experience transformed. Other world-class attractions, such as Game of Thrones Studio Tour, continue to be a big draw for our overseas visitors. We look forward to showcasing these, and many more of our wonderful experiences, to our Coach Tourism Association guests.

“Coach tourism continues to be extremely valuable, bringing visitors to our regions, right throughout the year. We plan to use the conference to showcase our superb tourism offering, helping our coach tour operator partners to develop new and exciting programmes for their clients for 2023 and beyond.”

Robert Shaw, chairman of the Coach Tourism Association, added: “It is exciting to be heading to NI for the first time for our conference & workshop as it has such a wealth of opportunities for coach groups.

“The valued support and sponsorship from Tourism Ireland also shows the commitment the organisation has in encouraging operators. As Niall Gibbons says, coach tourism continues to be important across Ireland, as operators will see at the 2023 conference & workshop.”

