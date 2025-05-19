Global professional services firm Deloitte has reaffirmed its commitment to Northern Ireland by announcing plans to create 500 new technology-focused jobs in Belfast over the next three years.

The announcement was made as First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly, and Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald officially opened Deloitte’s new Belfast office at The Ewart, alongside Deloitte’s senior leaders from the UK and Ireland.

Deloitte Northern Ireland has a long track record of technology expertise and has grown a large team of highly skilled technologists over the past decade. The firm is now creating 500 additional technology focused jobs, tapping into the rich vein of talent in the region.

The investment is in response to increased client demand for UK-based delivery capabilities and specialist technology expertise. Deloitte is establishing dedicated technology centres across the UK that will create new roles and career opportunities for local talent and will make Deloitte’s Belfast-based technology centre the largest of the firm’s four UK centres - also announced today in Cardiff, Manchester, and Newcastle.

​Operational from June 1, the centres will see Deloitte’s highly skilled technologists design, build and run technology solutions that address the evolving needs of UK businesses, from designing apps to embedding artificial intelligence into software, devices or systems such as SAP, helping clients transform their businesses.

Deloitte will also launch a series of multi-year technical training programmes to upskill new joiners to work alongside its world-class specialists.

It will welcome applications from non-technology graduates, career switchers and those returning to work after career breaks.

The announcement was made by Richard Houston, senior partner and CEO of Deloitte UK, alongside Jackie Henry, UK managing partner for People and Purpose and office senior partner at Deloitte in Belfast, in the company of special guests including the First Minister and deputy First Minister, who formally opened Deloitte’s new office.

The new Belfast headquarters has enabled Deloitte to bring its more than 1,300 people in Northern Ireland together in the same office for the first time. Located on Bedford Street in the heart of the city’s Linen Quarter and close to transport links, the office includes space in The Ewart’s modern office tower and the restored Ewart Warehouse.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “I want to welcome this significant job announcement by Deloitte, a major employer and key contributor to the local economy.

"The firm shares the Executive’s vision for driving economic growth and regeneration, creating good jobs and opportunities for the people who live here.

"Deloitte has continued to make a sustained investment here and this commitment is reflected in its fantastic new offices at The Ewart, which have helped bring one of our most iconic historic buildings back to life.” Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly explained: “Today’s announcement of 500 new jobs is more than a boost to the local economy, it is a vote of confidence in our talent, our innovative ingenuity, and our future. “Deloitte has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Belfast through the investment in its new headquarters at The Ewart and the new technology centre. The office will be a dynamic hub for innovation and a forum for creating more world class careers in Belfast, further cementing our position on the global stage.”

Richard Houston, senior partner and CEO of Deloitte UK, continued: “The firm’s investment in Belfast underscores our confidence in the long-term economic prospects of Northern Ireland and our dedication to its continued success.

"Alongside our new office building, we’re creating exciting job and training opportunities for the region’s talent to help build careers for the future.

“The creation of our new technology centres reinforces our commitment to digital skills, as well as our support for the UK’s wider ambition to be a global technology leader.”

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “Today’s announcement of 500 technology jobs across the north is testament to the strong pipeline of talent from our world class universities and colleges and speaks to how the north’s economy is performing. Deloitte has long been a partner in our talent development, and growth of our tech sectors.

"My Department has supported Deloitte develop new skills and employment through its Assured Skills Academies, and I welcome the company’s commitment to develop new programmes to support today’s expansion announcement.”

