Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amazon has opened its first micromobility hub in Northern Ireland at its delivery station in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter. The hub now houses a fleet of electric cargo bikes which will deliver thousands of packages per week to Amazon customers, taking delivery vans off city centre roads, and helping to improve air quality and alleviate congestion.

Belfast joins more than 40 cities in the UK and across Europe which have Amazon micromobility hubs facilitating electric cargo bike and on-foot deliveries, part of a £300 million investment to electrify and decarbonise Amazon’s UK transportation network, electric cargo bikes and walkers are now expected to make millions of deliveries to Amazon customers across the UK every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our new electric cargo bikes are part of Amazon’s commitment to reach net zero carbon across our operations by 2040, ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement. This is a proud moment for our team, and great news for customers across the city who will benefit from zero emissions deliveries to their door,” said Jim Press, Senior Delivery Station Manager at Amazon in Belfast.

Amazon brings electric cargo bikes to Belfast

Amazon is working with Astral Fox, a local company which provides delivery services to Amazon customers. Nick Turkington, owner of Astral Fox added, “We are delighted to work with Amazon to bring this fleet of electric cargo bikes to Northern Ireland. We think the electric cargo bikes are going to be a big hit with customers, while also supporting Amazon’s sustainability commitments. The future is here and this is just the beginning.”

Amazon and its partners already have more than 1,000 electric delivery vans deployed across the UK and Ireland, in addition to nine fully electric heavy goods vehicles, the first in Amazon’s fleet, which have replaced traditional lorries.

Amazon is the co-founder of and the first signatory to The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040. With nearly 500 signatories, including more than 100 from the UK alone, the Pledge signatories are working together on initiatives to preserve the natural world and invest in decarbonising technologies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad