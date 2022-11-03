Amazon has launched its latest analysis of the company’s regional investment across the UK.

The Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub provides new regional data on the jobs Amazon creates, the independent small business selling partners the company supports and the economic activity sparked through Amazon’s investments.

According to the Hub, the company has invested more than £100million in Northern Ireland since 2010 creating a ripple effect through the economy with the firms that supply goods and services to Amazon expand and associated household spending increases.

To date, Amazon has also created more than 100 full and part-time jobs in Northern Ireland.

In Northern Ireland, Amazon has around 1,250 small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon as independent selling partners. With small businesses from the region selling on Amazon recording more than £45million of export sales in 2021.

Highlighting the importance of the company to the local economy, Jim Press, senior operations manager at the Amazon delivery station in Belfast, said: “Amazon is a proud member of the community in Northern Ireland, investing over £100million in the region since 2010 to support local businesses, create jobs and make a positive contribution to the regional economy.

“We help more than 1,200 small businesses across Northern Ireland sell on Amazon and reach customers around the world, and we also continue to support community organisations through donations and volunteering.”

