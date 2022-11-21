Addressing guests at a recent event to mark 30 years in business, managing director Ashley Dickson outlined the company’s five-year plan in which it aims to double the size of the business through acquisitions, organic growth and targeting brokers.

Established in 1992 by Ashley and Ruth Dickson and listed in the top 40 independent insurance brokers in the UK, Dickson & Co is a family firm with a network of eight offices across Northern Ireland.

Ashley said: “The company has come a long way since we opened our first office in Omagh in 1992. The insurance industry has changed significantly over the past years with many brokers leaving the high street. However, we are committed to growing our presence and expanding our reach into more areas to best serve our customers and our community where they can avail of friendly, local expertise and advice, face to face.

“Last month we announced our most recent acquisition with our purchase of Jim Burton Insurance Services in Armagh. This now brings our total acquisitions over the past number of years to 12 and our current workforce to just under 100 employees. We couldn’t achieve this milestone if we hadn’t the support of our wider team!”

Nick O’Shiel, chief executive, Omagh Enterprise Company, explained: “It is testament to the service provided by Dickson & Co that the company has achieved such growth over the past 30 years.

"The business has continued to evolve and move with the times through providing both online services but also championing the need to still have easily accessible offices to help customers. We wish Ashley and Ruth and the rest of the Dickson team continued success for the future.”

Feargal Logan, Logan and Corry Solicitors, added: “Having worked with Ashley and Ruth [Dickson] for a number of years it is wonderful to see how this family business has grown.

"Their drive, ambition, and leadership shines through in every aspect of their working life. Their commitment to the local community has also been steadfast as they serve their customers whilst providing significant employment to families across County Tyrone and beyond.”

Dickson & Co currently has offices in Omagh, Newtownstewart, Dungannon, Cookstown, Newry, Armagh, Limavady and Lisnaskea.

Ashley and Ruth Dickson of Dickson & Co, marked 30 years in business by welcoming those within the insurance and professional services industry to thank them for their support and outline their ambitious growth plan to double their size in five years