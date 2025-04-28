American investors to join women's tech summit in Dublin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wendy Ryan, international investor and star of the critically acclaimed Show Her The Money documentary, is set to take to the stage at the forthcoming TechFoundHer Summit in Dublin next month.

Wendy, CEO of Kadabra based in Silicon Valley, will join fellow US investor Lata Shetty for an exclusive panel discussion that will include leading voices from Ireland and beyond, including innovators such as Kelly Vero, Lesley Sackey, Dr Patricia Scanlon, Barbara McCarthy, and Áine Kerr.

The summit, which returns to the Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin on Tuesday May 14, will host the second Dublin screening of the film, followed by an exclusive panel discussion featuring Ryan and a line-up of high-profile investors and innovation leaders.

Wendy Ryan, a powerhouse investor is committed to using her generational wealth to invest and support early-stage companies led by women, while Lata is a globally recognised tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist who is an inaugural investor and on the advisory board of Silicon Valley Women's Founder Funds.

Catherine Gray, Wendy Ryan, Prof. Maura McAdam, Lata Setty, Claire Halliday, Máirín Murray at the TechFoundHer - Show Her The Money Belfast screening last year.

They will be joined on the panel by Mary Rodgers of PorterShed, Suzanne Mills, and Eshna Gogia from Republic of Work, who each play a significant role in championing startups in Ireland.

TechFoundHer founder Máirín Murray, who will host the event and panel, said it is expected to be a “powerful global gathering that’s flipping the script on who gets to lead in tech.”

She added: “This isn’t just another tech event, it's a high-energy, purpose-driven gathering for women building and scaling tech solutions to solve real-world problems.

“This year, the message is clear - the future of tech must be diverse, daring, and include women.

“This summit is about unleashing vision and imagination. It’s for women who want to tackle real-world problems with powerful tech tools - and have some fun doing it.”

Catherine Gray is the producer and driving force behind the Show Her the Money movie which is directed by Ky Dickens.

The movie explores the significant underrepresentation of women in venture capital funding, with women receiving less than 2% globally.

The film follows the journey of four women founders as they overcome systemic barriers in their pursuit of venture capital, highlighting the critical role of women investors who support them. It also shines a light on businesses that challenge conventional norms, from inclusive fashion to Ayurveda-inspired beauty, illustrating how access to funding can drive meaningful change.

Wendy Ryan, an executive producer of the Show Me The Money film, which also premiered in Belfast at The MAC this time last year, said: “If I write a woman a $10,000 cheque she is going to go much further with it than a similarly situated male would - returns are actually better when you invest in women.”

As the author of Learn Lead Lift, Wendy focuses on empowering women and BIPOC entrepreneurs through her investments and advisory roles.

Speaking of the film Máirín explained: “Show Her The Money is more than a documentary - it’s a catalyst for change.

“We’re bringing it back to Dublin because the conversation is far from over. If we want a future where innovation is truly inclusive, we need to see, hear, and fund women entrepreneurs. This film opens eyes - and doors.”

The screening is part of the TechFoundHer Summit 2025, which will also feature keynote speakers such as Kelly Vero, known for her work on Tomb Raider and Halo 3.

The event will also explore a range of themes including diversity in tech, startup growth, funding pathways, and real-world product innovation strategies. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with graduates of TechFoundHer’s Innovation Labs, a programme aimed at making tech accessible, impactful, and inclusive.

This year’s summit is supported by Dublin City Council as headline sponsor with U.S. Bank Europe and Enterprise Ireland acting as network sponsors. Additional support comes from WITS (Women in Technology & Science Ireland), BlockW and Nigma MVP Development Specialists as catalyst sponsors.

TechFoundHer’s Innovation Labs Programme has been funded through InterTradeIreland, in partnership with Enterprise Ireland and Invest Northern Ireland, under the Shared Island Enterprise Scheme with KPMG Ireland also supporting.