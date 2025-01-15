Amphitheatre and running trails to be part of massive development on old landfill site in Belfast called Giant's Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been drawn up for a leisure venue on a huge patch of former landfill in north Belfast.

Called Giant’s Park, the area is an expanse of flat land by the shore, next to a gigantic industrial estate and Belfast Port.

The land off Dargan Road ceased being used as a landfill in 2007 and has been empty since then, though some film studios have opened nearby.

Now blueprints have been prepared to build on 250 acres of it, with 160 acres of that being an “adventure park” and “nature sanctuary”.

Artist's impression of part of the proposed adventure park

The remaining 90 acres is to become “distribution and logistics hubs and other commercial zone,” according to Belfast City Council.

The council said construction could potentially get under way by winter 2025, subject to planning permission being granted, and would take roughly two years to complete.

It expects that the site could employ around 1,000 people on a permanent basis once complete.

A development agreement has now been signed between landowner Belfast City Council and developer Giant’s Park Belfast Limited – a Belfast-based development outfit which was first set up in 2018.

Artist's impression of part of the proposed adventure park

A spokeswoman for the developers said the adventure park would involve “a giant playground with adventure trails” plus “a large amphitheatre for events” and “indoor space for educational/cultural/sports use”, as well as a 1.6 mile (2.5km) running and cycling track.

Also planned is an “avenue of local giants” to “celebrate the notable achievements of local people (past and present, including perhaps a few characters of fable)”.

The old landfill site had long been “undisturbed, and so provided the perfect habitat for local and migratory birds”, and the nature sanctuary part of the adventure park will feature hidden bird observatories and boardwalks.

In a statement, Kevin McKay, chief executive of Giant’s Park Belfast Limited said: “For the first time in over 60 years Belfast will see the return of public access to its coastal environment with the regeneration of the north foreshore of the city, and the creation of a unique adventure park sitting alongside a designated area of ecological importance near the shoreline where community, educational facilities and more adventure experiences are planned.

The land as it is now

“The shoreline provides a natural and rich haven where large colonies of a variety of birds and other wildlife thrive. It has become quite rich in species diversity over the last 10 years or so creating a natural haven and feeding place for a large variety of birds and other wildlife.

“We have been working collaboratively on the design details balancing the requirement of the outdoor nature park while ensuring the careful management of the surrounding ecological environment.”

Lord Mayor Micky Murray, an Alliance councillor, said it was “a huge boost for Belfast given the scale of the investment involved and the number of jobs that will be created”.

