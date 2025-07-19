'An exciting opportunity for hotel operators' to lease or manage new-build hotel with strong interest expected from hospitality sector
An opportunity to run a new 60-bedroom development in Bushmills is expected to attract strong interest from hotel operators.
Property advisor, Savills Ireland, has been instructed to seek proposals from experienced operators for the Gateway Hotel. The opportunity is available under either an occupational lease or hotel management agreement.
Strategically located along the Causeway Coastal Route, just minutes from the Giant’s Causeway, the Gateway Hotel is likely to benefit from exceptional tourism footfall.
Once complete, it will also offer bar and restaurant facilities, and event/function space – ideally suited for weddings, celebrations and tour group business.
Neal Morrison, director of commercial advisory at Savills Northern Ireland, said: "The Gateway Hotel presents an exciting opportunity for hotel operators to establish a strategic foothold in one of Northern Ireland’s most vibrant and expanding tourism destinations. With proximity to the Giant’s Causeway and a strong development vision, we expect strong interest from hotel operators."
According to the property advisor, key highlights of the opportunity include:
Two-storey, 60-bedroom new-build hotel;
Bar, restaurant and flexible function/event facilities;
Located 0.5 miles from Bushmills and 2.8 miles from the Giant’s Causeway;
Access to adjacent lands to expand the opportunity owned by the promoter;
Outline planning permission granted;
Strong trade potential.
The hotel site sits adjacent to lands proposed for a 400-space Park & Ride facility and is within short driving distance to Royal Portrush Golf Club (host of The Open Championship next week), Dunluce Castle, Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, The Dark Hedges (famous Game of Thrones site) and many Blue Flag beaches.
The area is also home to the famous Old Bushmills Distillery, welcoming over 120,000 visitors per year.
