Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI) has launched the women in construction plant operator programme.

This fully funded pilot training in partnership programme provides 10 women with the opportunity to gain recognised plant operator qualifications for two types of plant machinery, a Construction Skills Register (CSR) card along with health and safety training.

According to the ONS research, just 13% of construction workers are women.

Whilst data shows the number of women in construction has been increasing since the economic downturn, the pace of growth is slow. With many trailblazers and ambassadors for women in construction and women in plant operation in Northern Ireland, CITB NI and The Women in Construction Network are actively working together to support with raising awareness of career options for women in construction.

The women in construction plant operator programme has 10 places available. Applicants should be aged over 18 years and not currently working in plant machinery operations within the construction industry in Northern Ireland. Those interested may have a farming background, a passion for construction, or would like a career change. Training will be delivered by McKinney Safety Centre Ltd at CITB NI, Nutts Corner from April 24 2023.

An open day will be held on Wednesday, March 1 2023 at CITB NI to give interested individuals an opportunity to have-a-go, speak to women currently working in the construction industry and find out more about what the programme involves.

An application process for interested individuals will follow at a later stage, and reviewed by a selection panel, due to the anticipated high demand for the programme.

Rachel McKeeman, director of industry training & support from CITB NI, said: “CITB NI is delighted to announce details of the women in construction plant operator programme. Alongside our Women in Construction Network and the many construction employers supporting diversity and inclusion in the workplace, we are keen to raise awareness of the range of career options for women in construction.

“This fully funded programme offers 10 women an entry route into the plant sector and it is hoped that they will go onto gain employment in the sector. We look forward to welcoming interested applicants to our open day on March 1 and hope that it provides encouragement and confidence to apply for a place on the programme.”