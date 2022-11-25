And so it begins... Black Friday now under way - but shoppers warned to be wary of scammers

By Wuestenigel. Licensed under CC BY 20

But as thousands of shoppers open up their apps in search of bargains, the Consumer Council is warning that this is also prime hunting season for fraudsters seeking out new victims.

Michael Legg, the organisation’s head of postal affairs, said: “The types of scams people are targeted with have become more sophisticated, with emails and text messages that appear to be from legitimate sources.

“Our research shows that, of those who have experienced a scam in Northern Ireland over the last three years, 59% were targeted by parcel delivery scams.

"This is where you receive an email or text message relating to a parcel, asking for your bank details to release, redeliver, or confirm the package.

“With almost 90% of consumers in Northern Ireland shopping online, it is of the utmost importance to stay safe from these types of scams.”

The council said that to avoid becoming a victim:

> Never click on links in text messages or emails – Contact the retailer you bought from or visit the courier’s website if you are genuinely expecting a parcel and believe there is an issue.

> Never disclose your bank details – Delivery companies will never ask for these to release your parcel.

> Do not reply – If you receive a suspicious text, forward it to 7726. Suspicious emails should be forwarded to [email protected]

> If you believe that you have been victim of this type of scam, you can report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or the PSNI on 101.

The council’s ‘Scams Survey 2022’, compiled by polling firm YouGov (and done during April 2022) lists the five most common types of scams in Northern Ireland:

> Parcel delivery scams (59%)

> Tax/HMRC scams (51%)

> COVID-19 scams including vaccines and travel passports (24%)

> Sale of product(s) (20%)