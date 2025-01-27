Andrew Short, Director AJS Promotions reflects on 10 years at the Eikon Exhibition Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In celebrating 10 years of the Eikon Exhibition Centre, we recognise the event organisers and staff whose dedication has made it Northern Ireland’s largest events venue.

We are delighted to feature 𝗔𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗲𝘄 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘁, 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗔𝗝𝗦 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀, and hear about his experience and key contributions to the venue's success.

𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗻 𝗮 𝗝𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗲𝘆: 𝗔𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗲𝘄 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗘𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗺 𝗠𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄

As the Eikon Exhibition Centre celebrates its 10th anniversary, 𝗔𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗲𝘄 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘁, 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗔𝗝𝗦 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 and the driving force behind the renowned Spring Farm Machinery Show (SFMS), takes a moment to reflect on his journey, from the show’s beginning at Fintona and the early days at the King’s Hall, to the new horizons opened at the Eikon Centre.

Andrew Short, Director AJS Promotions

𝗙𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴’𝘀 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗹

For decades, the King’s Hall stood as a bustling hub for agricultural events, and for Andrew, it was the location that accommodated the continued evolution of the SFMS. “The King’s Hall had a unique charm,” Andrew reminisces. “It was more than just a venue—it was a place where people gathered, shared ideas, and forged lasting relationships. The sense of camaraderie within those walls was unmatched.”

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗘𝗶𝗸𝗼𝗻 𝗘𝘅𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲

As the show grew and the demand for space increased, the SFMS found a new home at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, marking a turning point for the SFMS. “As the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society relocated to Balmoral Park at Lisburn so too did the SFMS. The move to the Eikon Exhibition Centre was a pivotal moment,” Andrew reflects. “It gave us the opportunity to further expand the show, attract new exhibitors, and enhance the visitor experience. We were able to do all of this alongside the team who had worked so diligently by our side at the Kings Hall”The state-of-the-art facilities and ample space at the new venue provided a canvas for innovation. “From day one, the team embraced our event and understood our goals. Their professionalism and willingness to go the extra mile have been instrumental in the show’s success over the past decade,” Andrew shares.

𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 As the Eikon Exhibition Centre marks its 10th anniversary, Andrew is full of admiration and gratitude. “The team at the Eikon have been incredible partners. Their support and dedication have allowed us to grow the SFMS into one of the premier events in the agricultural calendar.”Reflecting on the past decade, Andrew highlights the milestones achieved together. “From welcoming record-breaking crowds to introducing innovative show features, our partnership with the Eikon Exhibition Centre has been a journey of growth and shared success.”

𝗟𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 While celebrating the achievements of the past, Andrew is also excited about what lies ahead. “The team at the Eikon Centre has always been forward-thinking, and I’m confident the next decade will bring even more opportunities. We’re already exploring ways to innovate and enhance the SFMS experience for our exhibitors and visitors.”As he raises a toast to the Eikon Exhibition Centre’s 10th anniversary, Andrew extends his heartfelt congratulations to the team. “Thank you for your unwavering support, vision, and dedication. Here’s to many more years of partnership, growth, and success.”

The Spring Farm Machinery Show takes place at the Eikon Exhibition Centre on Wednesday 29th and Thursday 30th January.