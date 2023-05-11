ANGOKA appoints a new commercial director - the firm's most senior hire in Northern Ireland
As the firm’s most senior hire in Northern Ireland, Philip will support the strategic direction and growth of ANGOKA as the firm sees increased demand for its innovative technologies
Northern Ireland cybersecurity specialist Philip Mills has been appointed commercial director for Belfast-based international cybersecurity company ANGOKA.
Philip, who has over 25 years of experience in IT and security roles will drive the firm’s strategy as it embarks on the commercialisation phase of its cybersecurity solutions and products.
As the firm’s most senior hire in Northern Ireland, Philip will support the strategic direction and growth of ANGOKA as the firm sees increased demand for its innovative technologies.
Having recently worked for Queens University Belfast’s ECIT institute in a number of business development roles, and previously in multiple private sector roles, Philip brings years of valuable industry knowledge and insight to the firm, as well as strong leadership skills in the cybersecurity sectors.
ANGOKA chairman Steve Berry says the appointment of Philip Mills reflects the company’s rapid progress in becoming a leader in the cybersecurity industry: “We’re delighted to bring Philip to the team. As a Belfast-based firm, we are passionate about recruiting locally and harnessing from the pool of next-level talent that’s here in Northern Ireland and supporting the local economy.
“This is a really exciting time for ANGOKA, we’re continuing to grow to bring new methods of secure, automated transport and mobility systems to the industry, and Philip’s expertise and knowledge will be so valuable to us going forward.”
Philip explained: “I’m delighted to be joining the ANGOKA team at such an exciting time. The firm is dedicated to paving the way in the IoT security sector, and I am very excited by the prospect of bringing new, innovative technologies to the industry.”