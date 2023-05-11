Northern Ireland cybersecurity specialist Philip Mills has been appointed commercial director for Belfast-based international cybersecurity company ANGOKA.

Philip, who has over 25 years of experience in IT and security roles will drive the firm’s strategy as it embarks on the commercialisation phase of its cybersecurity solutions and products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the firm’s most senior hire in Northern Ireland, Philip will support the strategic direction and growth of ANGOKA as the firm sees increased demand for its innovative technologies.

Having recently worked for Queens University Belfast’s ECIT institute in a number of business development roles, and previously in multiple private sector roles, Philip brings years of valuable industry knowledge and insight to the firm, as well as strong leadership skills in the cybersecurity sectors.

ANGOKA chairman Steve Berry says the appointment of Philip Mills reflects the company’s rapid progress in becoming a leader in the cybersecurity industry: “We’re delighted to bring Philip to the team. As a Belfast-based firm, we are passionate about recruiting locally and harnessing from the pool of next-level talent that’s here in Northern Ireland and supporting the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a really exciting time for ANGOKA, we’re continuing to grow to bring new methods of secure, automated transport and mobility systems to the industry, and Philip’s expertise and knowledge will be so valuable to us going forward.”

Philip explained: “I’m delighted to be joining the ANGOKA team at such an exciting time. The firm is dedicated to paving the way in the IoT security sector, and I am very excited by the prospect of bringing new, innovative technologies to the industry.”

The Belfast firm has partnered with a number of projects in the UK Research and Innovation’s Future Flight Challenge including Skyway in which air traffic corridors in the south of England have been designated for drones and unmanned aircraft. ANGOKA supplies the hacker-proof security for automated, teleoperated and unmanned aircraft using these corridors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ANGOKA recently consolidated its position as a supplier of critical systems for advanced mobility by securing central roles in three major ground transportation projects.

This followed a successful public competition issued by the Centre for Connected Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV).

The three projects include ‘Harlander’ which is providing an autonomous passenger transport system working with Belfast Harbour Commissioners and BT among others; ‘V-CAL’, a collaboration led by the North East Automotive Alliance (NEAA) located at Nissan Motor Company in Sunderland and focused on autonomous and remote operations of heavy goods vehicles; and the ‘Sunderland Advanced Mobility Shuttle’, a project defining the future of urban passenger transport.

Northern Ireland cybersecurity specialist Philip Mills has been appointed commercial director at Belfast-based cybersecurity firm ANGOKA

Advertisement Hide Ad