Co-founder of Belfast-based cyber security firm ANGOKA, Daniela Menzky has secured the Women4Cyber Foundation STARtup Award at the European Cyber Security Organisation’s annual conference and awards held in Bilbao, Spain.

Ms Menzky is the company’s chief operating officer and says the win helps position ANGOKA at the top of its chosen field of smart mobility and smart cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are a small start up with very big ambitions and I am proud to receive this honour from Women4Cyber Foundation and the European Cyber Security Organisation on behalf of all my colleagues,” said Ms Menzky.

“ANGOKA has made terrific progress in the last three years and we are now involved in a number of top level, UK government-backed cyber security projects which will soon see a transformation in road haulage and logistics as well as in the proliferation of commercial, rescue and emergency drones.”

Ms Menzky’s professional background is in organisational strategy at global corporate blue-chip companies having worked since the 80s at Kodak, Avon and HAVI Logistics, where she was managing director and global senior vice president for the world’s largest privately owned food service logistics company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad