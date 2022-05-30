ANGOKA makes finals of KPMG Global Tech Innovator Awards

ANGOKA’s unique solution which integrates identity management and secure data communications is pioneering in Internet-of-Things security. The technology is proving to be of value in the areas of autonomous vehicles, teleoperations of driverless logistics vehicles, and particularly attractive to the burgeoning area of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) and drones.

Yuri Andersson, CEO of ANGOKA Ltd says the company’s technologies are unique to remotely operated vehicles and drones that are used for commercial and logistic purposes, including unmanned medical deliveries, site inspections, geographical surveys, search and rescue operations, and emergency services support.

Mr Andersson, explained: “ANGOKA is fast becoming the go-to security solution for the growing drone industry. The rapidly expanding air mobility market consists of drone manufacturers, telecommunication companies, UTMs (UAV Traffic Management systems) and drone operators, with each requiring cybersecurity solutions to ensure security at all levels of UAV flights and communications. We are involved in various consortiums, establishing partnerships and building a reputation in the UAV ecosystem.”

ANGOKA research and development teams have been perfecting systems for many transport and communications applications, including UAVs, which are vulnerable to a range of cyberattacks. The aviation and aerospace sectors recognise the urgent and growing need to retrofit cybersecurity solutions to protect the communications and ensure safe flight of these aircraft.

“ANGOKA’s technology is disrupting the status quo of cybersecurity solutions by uniquely packaging connectivity, security and identification into one, easily implemented solution,” added Mr Andersson.

“This enables organisations to achieve and maintain a high level of cybersecurity across their operations and unlock the great potential of drone usage for the benefit of our society, economy and environment.”