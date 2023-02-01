Belfast's Angoka positioned at the heart of top three UK mobility projects. Pictured is Steve Berry, chairman Angoka

Belfast-based cyber security developer Angoka has secured central roles in three major ground transportation projects.

This follows a successful public competition issued by the Centre for Connected Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV).

The three projects include ‘Harlander’ which is providing an autonomous passenger transport system working with Belfast Harbour Commissioners and BT among others; ‘V-CAL’, a collaboration led by the North East Automotive Alliance (NEAA) located at Nissan Motor Company in Sunderland and focused on autonomous and remote operations of heavy goods vehicles and the ‘Sunderland Advanced Mobility Shuttle’, a project defining the future of urban passenger transport.

Angoka chief executive Yuri Andersson has welcomed the appointment of the firm to these ground-breaking projects.

“We are delighted to join these consortia and look forward to contributing our unique cyber security technology to protect critical data and to ensure the safe and secure operation of autonomous vehicles,” said Mr Andersson.

"Each of the three projects covers different aspects of a whole systems approach to the safe future of integrated mobility and ensures that we can cement our market-leading position in cyber security for smart and connected mobility.”

Steve Berry, Angoka’s executive chairman, explained: “The fact that we are involved in several high-profile projects is a testament to the critical importance of Angoka’s cyber security solutions and their applicability across the full 360 degrees of use-cases in advanced mobility – from securing traffic infrastructure to teleoperations for autonomous vehicles and secure operations centres (SOC).

“Angoka will use the projects as an opportunity to build state-of-the-art live showcases which will firmly put us on the map as a global leader in CAV innovation.”

The Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV) is a joint Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and Department for Transport (DfT) unit. Established in 2015, CCAV is an expert policy unit that is working with industry and academia to make every day journeys safer, greener, more efficient and more inclusive. To do this, CCAV is shaping the safe and secure introduction of self-driving vehicles and services on UK roads and leading the government’s wider Future of Transport programme.

The work undertaken by CCAV and its partners has already ensured that the UK has a proven track record in leading connected and self-driving vehicle innovation, enabling joint public and private investment of £440 million. An additional £100 million of public funding has recently been made available to support the commercial deployment of connected and self-driving vehicles, and to fund research and development of safety and cyber security assurance processes to ensure these vehicles are safe and cyber resilient.

This work will help to unlock the future UK market, which is estimated to be worth as much as £42 billion by 2035 and could create as many as 38,000 jobs in the sector.

ANGOKA’s partners in the three projects include:

Harlander – Led by Belfast Harbour Commissioners and includes BT, HORIBA MIRA, REE Automotive UK

V-CAL – Led by the North East Automotive Association and includes Nissan, Nokia, BP, Streetdrone, Hitachi Vantec Europe