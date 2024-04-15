Another Northern Ireland restaurant Sooty Olive closes its doors after 11 years citing 'ever increasing costs'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Making the announcement on social media, Londonderry restauranteur Sean Harrigan from the Spencer Road business posted: “Folks bit on announcement.

“After 11 years almost to the day

"Our journey is coming to an end

“We will be closing the restaurant on Sunday 21st of April due to ever increasing difficulties in running a small restaurant with ever increasing costs.

"We have had an amazing 11 years…a heartfelt thanks to our staff over the years…our suppliers and of course you our amazing customers.

"So if there’s vouchers to be used this is the week…

"Thank you all so much for the memories #teamsooty”.

Sooty Olive

The heartbreaking news was shared by acclaimed chef Michael Deane who said: “Another great restaurant closes its doors”.

The restauranteur has held a Michelin Star for 13 years, the longest ever on the island of Ireland.