Ireland's leading digital transformation agency, Granite Digital, has acquired Belfast's Zesty, an award-winning web design and development firm, from News UK & Ireland, part of one of the world's leading media groups.

Ireland’s largest independent digital agency Granite Digital strengthens Belfast presence and forecasts €20m revenue in 2025 following landmark deal with News UK & Ireland to acquire Belfast’s Zesty

Ireland’s leading digital transformation agency, Granite Digital, has acquired Belfast’s Zesty, an award-winning web design and development firm, from News UK & Ireland, part of one of the world's leading media groups.

The move significantly strengthens Granite’s footprint in Northern Ireland and positions it as the largest independent digital agency in Ireland.

With the integration of Zesty, Granite projects its revenues to exceed €20 million in 2025.

This strategic acquisition reinforces Granite's position as Ireland's largest independent digital agency and expands Granite's geographic footprint further, including a strong presence in Belfast. The combined entity now comprises a team of more than 170 digital specialists and serves over 1,200 clients with strengthened capabilities across the entire digital journey.

Founded in 1996, Zesty has been at the forefront of web design and development in Ireland, the UK and internationally for almost three decades. Its client roster includes Belfast City Council, Sport Scotland, Ernst & Young, Power NI, Phoenix Natural Gas, Rentokil, Bank of Ireland and Northern Ireland Electricity Networks. The agency also recently won the Excellence in Digital Accessibility Award for its transformative work with Dublin Bus, demonstrating their commitment to creating inclusive digital experiences.

Conor Buckley, CEO of Granite Digital, said: "The acquisition of Zesty marks another transformative milestone in our growth journey. With roots in one of the world’s most recognised media groups, their exceptional track record in delivering award-winning digital experiences, combined with our digital transformation capabilities, creates an unmatched offering for businesses across Ireland and internationally looking to grow their businesses.

"This deal strengthens our ability to deliver end-to-end digital solutions while expanding our technical expertise and geographic reach. Clients can now partner with a single agency that truly understands every aspect of their digital needs."

For existing and prospective clients, this acquisition means access to Ireland's deepest pool of digital expertise - from accessibility specialists and user experience (UX) designers to enterprise developers and digital strategists - all working collaboratively as part of one team.

Granite crafts innovative digital solutions in partnership with clients, which focus on driving increased growth for businesses. The company partners with leading technology companies including Kentico, Umbraco, AWS, WP-Engine, Strapi, Drupal, TerminalFour, TikTok and Google. This comprehensive technology stack ensures clients receive the optimal platform solution for their specific needs.

Scott Taunton, EVP, President, News Broadcasting added: "Zesty has been part of the family for us across many years, but it has become clear that to achieve its long-term growth potential, an owner with an aligned skill and mindset would best serve the agency. In Granite, I believe we have found that owner. I'm extremely proud of what the team at Zesty has achieved, and I'm excited to see them build on that with Conor and the team at Granite."

The Zesty team will join Granite's growing family of digital specialists across its offices in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Belfast, New York, and Dubai. All existing client relationships will continue seamlessly with enhanced service capabilities.