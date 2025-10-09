Sentry Hill, Newtownabbey. Pic: Google

Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have renewed approval of three premises for civil marriage and partnership ceremonies.

Applications for Sentry Hill, Barnabys Restaurant, Ballyrobert Road, Ballyclare and the Dunadry Hotel were presented at a meeting of the borough council’s Operations Committee, at Antrim Civic Centre, on Monday evening.

Local authorities are responsible for approving applications under the Marriage (Northern Ireland) Order 2003 and the Civil Partnership Act 2004

As part of this process, a notice of interest must be displayed in a prominent location at the proposed venue for three weeks to allow for public objections to be submitted. None was received.

A report to the committee said: “Each of the premises has been formally inspected and deemed suitable to proceed with the approval process.”

The three venues were granted approval by the council previously in October 2022. Antrim Alliance Councillor Neil Kelly proposed accepting the recommendation to approve the applications.

Glengormley DUP Alderman Paula Bradley said she was “more than happy to second given that her wedding earlier this year was held at Sentry Hill”. Ald Bradley married Threemilewater DUP Alderman Stephen Ross.

Sentry Hill, at Ballycraigy Road, Newtownabbey, is a council-owned 19th century farmhouse which operates as a visitor attraction.

Separately, at the same meeting, councillors approved an application for an annual indoor entertainments licence for Knags Bar and Grill, Antrim Road, Glengormley.

The committee report indicated the applicant held an entertainments licence for the venue previously but it had not been renewed since the Covid pandemic.

Ald Bradley asked if there were any complaints from residents in the area when the establishment had an entertainments licence. “There is quite a bit of housing out the back of that premises,” she remarked.

She was advised there were no complaints previously and proposed accepting the recommendation to approve the application, seconded by Threemilewater Alliance Cllr Julie Gilmour.

Meanwhile, an application was approved for an occasional entertainment licence for a marquee on land to the rear of The Five Corners, 249 Rashee Road, Ballyclare.

The committee was told the applicant acquired the premises recently and has “previously applied for a transfer of the pre-existing indoor annual licence into their name”.

A report stated: “This new application has been submitted to authorise events within a marquee situated to the rear of the premises Five Corners, 249 Rashee Road, Ballyclare. Fourteen such events are proposed by the applicant.”

Members were further advised an “unlicensed entertainment event took place in the outdoor area adjacent to the premises at 249 Rashee Road on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 August”.

The committee report said that in response, licensing officers “engaged with the applicant to ensure full understanding of all entertainment licensing requirements for outdoor activities”. A formal written warning was issued and an entertainment licence application was subsequently submitted.