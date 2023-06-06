The founder of an Antrim-based company behind assistive software for people with communication difficulties is in the running for the title of EY World Entrepreneur of the Year.

Texthelp chief executive Martin McKay is one of 49 global business leaders shortlisted for the prestigious title.

Overall winner will be announced at a gala awards ceremony which will take place in Monaco this Thursday (June 8).

Martin established Texthelp in Antrim in 1996. The company now has operations in the UK, Sweden, Norway and Australia and employs 350 people - the majority of them in Antrim town.

Texthelp assistive technology helps people with communication difficulties, focused initially on those with profound speech and dexterity disabilities. Its literacy software helps dyslexic, neurodivergent and physically disabled students to express themselves in the classroom. In addition, the software is available to and has been successfully adopted by many businesses to support staff members with similar needs.

Martin said: "I am so proud to be included among this outstanding group of global entrepreneurs. I’m even more proud to be representing Ireland in a bid for the title of EY World Entrepreneur of the Year. It’s been great to connect with the other finalists from around the world. Together we’ve been able to build a new network that will allow us to share insights into emerging trends, disruptive technologies, and ground-breaking ideas that all benefit our global economy. All the businesses and individuals in this year’s cohort are fantastic - I don’t know how the judges will decide."

Rob Heron, managing Partner EY Northern Ireland said: “The EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year awards celebrate the world’s most visionary and innovative entrepreneurs. Martin is a truly inspirational entrepreneur and leads an incredible global business.

"He is also an agent of change and equity. Texthelp assistive technology enables millions of children and adults all over the world to understand, be understood and ultimately achieve their full potential. On behalf of EY Northern Ireland and the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Alumni, I wish Martin and the Texthelp team all the very best of luck in this year’s competition.”

A wide variety of industries and sectors are represented among the 2023 finalists at this year’s awards including technology, education, food production, construction, mobility, and hospitality. The overall winner will be selected by a diverse panel of independent judges — entrepreneurs themselves — who will assess the achievements of each competitor in the Class of 2023 against four criteria: entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact.