A well-known family-run car dealership in Antrim has joined the growing network of KGM Motors UK, marking an exciting new chapter for both businesses.

John Barr Cars, a trusted name in the Northern Ireland automotive sector since 2004, has officially partnered with the South Korean automobile manufacturer — the brand formerly known as SsangYong. The dealership, based at 4 Springfarm Industrial Estate, is now operating as John Barr Cars KGM, offering the full range of KGM vehicles.

With over two decades of experience, John Barr Cars has built a solid reputation for delivering customer-first service, quality vehicles, and excellent value. The partnership with KGM aligns with the dealership’s values and offers Northern Ireland customers access to KGM’s versatile and reliable range of vehicles.

John Barr, dealer principal at John Barr Cars KGM, said: "We’re thrilled to join KGM at such an exciting time for the brand. Their combination of reliability, capability and value aligns perfectly with our own customer-focused approach. We look forward to introducing our customers to the KGM range and continuing to deliver the outstanding service we’re known for."

The addition of John Barr Cars comes as KGM continues to grow its network across the UK.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at KGM Motors UK, added: "John Barr Cars is a fantastic addition to our dealer network. Their experience, local knowledge, and strong reputation for excellent customer service make them a natural partner for KGM.