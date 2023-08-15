Antrim Forum is celebrating its 50th year in style with the opening of its state-of-the-art fitness suite, following a £2.4m investment by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The fitness suite features the latest innovative fitness equipment from Italian Wellness brand Technogym and Newtownabbey-based gym equipment specialists, BLK BOX.

Catering for all fitness levels this latest technology features a curated selection of connected smart equipment, digital services and on-demand training programs and is sure to set pulses racing as users can enjoy getting the best from their workouts.

Speaking after his visit to the newly renovated fitness suite the mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Mark Cooper, said: “I am incredibly proud that the Council can offer this unbeatable fitness space to the highest standard while remaining affordable to the residents of our Borough.

“The style, quality and function of the Antrim Forum fitness suite is first-class, and this significant investment highlights the Council’s strong focus on fitness and wellbeing for its residents.”

As part of this investment, work continues at Antrim Forum with two new fitness studios, which are set to open later this year. The studios will provide a dedicated space for the ever-popular indoor cycling class, as well as strength, cardio and mind & body programmes.