Ballyclare real estate developer, Simpson Developments has gone live on its Chichester Park housing scheme in Antrim town centre following planning approval.

The development, which is made up of a selection of bungalows, semi detached and detached houses as well as apartments is unique in that it is one of few developments in Northern Ireland to add the much sought-after bungalow model to its stock.

It is also offering home buyers garage buildings that are easily converted into office space, gyms or even a reading or sun room to accommodate modern lifestyles in the new hybrid working era.

Fifty people will be employed during the construction phase. The entire development is expected to be completed over the next five years.

The first properties at Chichester Park, on the site of a former college, Northern Regional College, will go on sale in June and begin at £150,000.

Among the property portfolio are four-bed detached houses as well as three-bed semis and bungalow models.

The bungalow-style homes come in a two-bed and four-bed option complete with an ensuite and bathroom and a large, open plan living and dining area.

Simpson Developments has gone live on its Chichester Park housing scheme in Antrim town centre following planning approval. Pictured are Nigel Simpson and Margaret Simpson from Simpson Developments

All new homes will be equipped with eco-friendly and “smart” features. Options to install vehicle charging points as well as a range of bespoke internal finishes and fittings are available while garage conversions literally open a doorway to whatever add-on homebuyers may need for their property.

Smart products and even smarter efficiency ratings will reassure homebuyers that their purchase is sustainable and in sync with ethical and governmental environmental standards.

Provision for the smart technology includes smart doorbells equipped with a camera, allowing the homebuyer to record and live stream video directly from their porch to a smartphone. Meanwhile, a range of smart heating controls showcases the very latest smart heating technology and a smart home alarm systems range allows the homebuyer to arm and disarm the alarm system from anywhere via a smartphone.

Nigel Simpson, managing director of Simpson Developments, who was born in Antrim, said: “We are delighted to be able to get to work on a scheme that will please those seeking a sustainable, modern living space in the heart of Antrim town.

“Chichester Park is unique in that it has a myriad of options that will appeal to everyone from the first-time buyer to the down-sizer.

“I am proud to be able to commit further investment to Antrim which has seen an influx of development over the past several years, including The Junction and Castle Mall.

“I am confident that homebuyers will be impressed by the central location of this release. These homes are in close proximity to the main street, yet maintain a natural and quiet setting within the development, presenting all the benefits of an urban location with the feeling of living somewhere more rural.

“We’re also proud to add to the bungalow housing stock, for a second time. This model of home is one in high demand but also one that has fallen out of favour with building companies so we’re certain they will beckon huge interest.

“The design of these homes will complement our new way of life in a post-pandemic era too, one where many workers have been afforded more flexible working patterns, giving them more time to spend in the comfort of their own homes. With this in mind our convertible garages offer up a new space open to any purpose and we know this will be a hit with our homebuyers.”

