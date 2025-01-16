Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planning permission for eight dwellings and garages, in the vicinity of The Hollows and Greenhill Park, Lurgan, has been granted.

The application was lodged by Grainne Rice, High Street, Holywood, on behalf of Mearne Construction Ltd, Portadown.

ABC planning officers wrote in their report: “The site is accessed through the Hollows development which is accessed from Gilford Road. The application seeks to provide three pairs of semi-detached dwellings and two detached dwellings.

“The proposal to develop the site for residential purposes complies with the land use zoning of the Development Plan and therefore, in principle is considered acceptable.

The proposed design for the semi-detached dwellings to be built on the site. Credit: ABC planning portal

“The proposal is to develop the site for residential purposes. Approval has already been implemented and houses to the south of this site have been built. As such, the principle of development is acceptable.

“The application only seeks a change of house type, with no increase in the number of dwellings within this portion of the development.

“Having regard to all of the above, officers are of the opinion that the proposed development is acceptable.”