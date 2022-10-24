This year’s market in Guildhall Square will run from Friday, December 16 to Sunday 18 and will feature stalls offering handmade crafts, mouth-watering local artisan food and tasty treats.

The three day event will include live music and family friendly animation throughout the weekend all under the tallest Christmas tree in Ireland.

The Winterland Market is an opportunity for local traders to connect with customers during the busy Christmas shopping period in the city centre and for the public to source unique gifts and support local providers.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “The Winterland Christmas Market represents a great opportunity for local traders to showcase their products on one of the busiest weekends of the year in our city centre.

“I would encourage them to consider a stall at this year’s market, there are lots of new and exciting gift businesses operating locally and it would be great to some of them operating alongside the familiar favourites when the market opens on December 16.

“More and more people are choosing to source their gifts locally, it represents a great way to buy unique presents while supporting our local economy.”

Applications are open to any Council registered food and craft providers and existing businesses who sell at the Walled City and Strabane markets. Traders from outside the Council area who specialise in the supply of seasonal/Christmas themed crafts will also be considered.

Applications can be downloaded and completed application form.

The deadline for applications is strictly Wednesday, November 2 at midday.

