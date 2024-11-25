'Apprenticeships have always been in our DNA, with some of our earliest apprentices still with us today'
Newry family-run firm Rathbane Group, the company behind global brand names including MJM Marine, Mivan and Topglass, has announce the expansion of its Navigate Early Careers Programme with the launch of 50 new roles in 2025.
The Navigate Early Careers Programme offers a range of career paths, including apprenticeships, higher-level apprenticeships, placement students, and graduate positions across Rathbane Group’s three well-known construction and manufacturing businesses.
The company’s dedication to nurturing the next generation of talent was showcased at its recent annual Navigate event, which brought together all 80 current Navigate students from across the Rathbane Group to celebrate their achievements on the programme.
The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Economy Minister Conor Murphy, MLA and Kathleen O’Hare, chair of the Northern Ireland Skills Council.
Speaking at the event, Minister Murphy said: “Increasing our local skills base and creating a regional balanced economy are at the core of my economic plans. Rathbane Group’s dedication to developing talent and creating high-quality career paths for young people across the north is
exceptional.
"The Navigate Programme equips young people with the technical skills and hands-on experience needed for today’s competitive job market. I’d like to wish all the Navigate apprentices and graduates well as they set out on their promising career paths.”
The programme covers various roles, including joinery, project management, site management, quantity surveying, design, estimation, HR, and marketing.
“The construction and manufacturing sectors face a critical shortage of skilled workers, particularly in technical roles,” said Naoimh McConville, managing director of Rathbane Group.
"The Navigate Programme is a cornerstone of our commitment to developing future skills and leaders. Apprenticeships have always been in our DNA, with some of our earliest apprentices still with us today. By collaborating with universities, colleges, and schools, we aim to attract early-career talent and deliver a market-leading programme to shape the next generation within our businesses.”
The Rathbane Group is deeply rooted in Northern Ireland, but its impact extends far beyond its local community with projects spanning across the globe. The Navigate Programme is now open for applicants. Students who are interested in applying are encouraged to apply via Mivan’s, MJM Marine’s and Topglass’s early career web pages or by contacting their HR Departments.
