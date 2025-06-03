Ards & North Down businesses complete Tourism NI’s sustainability programme

Ten businesses in Ards and North Down have successfully completed Tourism Northern Ireland’s Sustainable Tourism Business Programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastwell Farm, NI Silver, Cairn Bay Lodge, Exploris Aquarium, Ballyboley Dexters, Kiri Cottage, Lightfoot Deli, Mrs Maker is Art, Gifted Experience and The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn were recognised for completing the initiative, which aims to support the industry embrace sustainability practices to enhance their operations, accessibility and visitor engagement.

Delivered by The Tourism Space, the 12-module programme supports businesses to become advocates for sustainable tourism experiences in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants engaged in a blended learning approach, including in-person group sessions, online workshops, a group field trip and one-on-one mentoring, sharing experiences, solutions, and challenges related to sustainability.

Marie Slattery, Industry Programmes Lead at The Tourism Space, Brian Connolly, Experience Development Officer at Tourism NI, Nikki McQuillan from Ulster University and Laura Johnston of Ards and North Down Borough Council

The main aims of the programme include the ability to measure carbon footprints and set meaningful improvement targets leading to the development of comprehensive Sustainability Action Plans encompassing climate action, biodiversity, accessibility, outdoor ethics, and marketing.

The action plans not only support the businesses in their ongoing sustainability efforts, but also contribute to their achievement of a Level 4 Certificate of Achievement in Sustainable Tourism Practice in Destinations from Ulster University.

The businesses who took part in the scheme recently gathered at The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn where they made their final presentations, while also sharing their future plans to enhance sustainability within their business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the programme’s third cohort, which Tourism NI ran in partnership with Ards and North Down Borough Council.

A new cohort of local businesses have successfully completed Tourism Northern Ireland’s Sustainable Tourism Business Programme.

Jessica Hoyle, Experience Brand Development Manager at Tourism NI, said: “We are delighted to support another cohort of businesses in their completion of the Sustainable Tourism Business Programme.

“It has been clear from hearing the final presentations that the participating businesses have gained a wide range of knowledge to make cost-savings for their business, but also become part of a collaborative network of tourism operators promoting sustainable practices across the destination.

“Now the programme is complete, the businesses will join a growing cohort of over 50 businesses across Northern Ireland who will gain access to more advanced support and guidance for continuing their development journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina O’Dwyer, CEO of The Tourism Space, said: “Tourism Northern Ireland and Ulster University have shown real foresight in facilitating this certified, practical learning pathway for sustainable tourism.

“It’s been inspiring to see the businesses and stakeholders in Ards and North Down bring it to life on the ground, engaging fully with the process and demonstrating a strong commitment to collaborative and sustainable destination leadership.