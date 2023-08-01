Northern Ireland bathroom manufacturer, Aqualla, incorporating Adamsez, has appointed Ruth Black as its new managing director.

The Armagh businesswoman will join the company in September, focusing on the strategic development of both the Aqualla brassware and Adamsez bath brands.

Following a successful launch into the UK market that saw the creation of a dedicated UK sales team and new additions to the product portfolio across both brands, Ruth joins Aqualla at a pivotal time and will be guiding the company forward as it seeks to grow within independent retailers across the country.

After Steven Allaway’s recent announcement on stepping down as managing director, the business was searching for an inspirational leader to take on the role, with Ruth’s experience within the KBB sector making her a natural fit. With over 30 years’ working in merchant facing roles, Ruth has a strong understanding of how to successfully navigate the challenges faced by all business stakeholders from supplier and retailer through to the end user.

Ruth said: “I am delighted to join Aqualla as managing director. It is a people-focused business that I have known and respected for many years as a customer and one that will be driven forward by the dedication and commitment of the people within it. I look forward to working alongside and supporting this wonderful team, as well as the wider FM Mattsson group, to deliver continued growth.

“I will be shadowing Steven for the next few months and listening carefully. There is a great responsibility to ensure we continue to support our customers, suppliers, and colleagues while we grow the Aqualla and Adamsez brands.”