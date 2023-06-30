An Armagh family is successfully reviving non-alcoholic ginger wine, one of the most popular flavours of the past generations.

A recipe from more than a century ago has been harnessed by Tandragee-based husband and wife Andrew and Nicky Jackson of Jackson Roze to regenerate traditional non-alcoholic ginger wine for sale in local delis, farm shops and food markets such as Saintfield.

Daughters Rebekkah (13), Zara (12), Olivia (10) and Eliana (6) also help in the business at weekends and over school holidays and give the company the Roze part of its corporate identity

Founders of Jackson Roze non alcoholic wine Nicky and Andrew

“We set up the company earlier in the year to produce a homemade, traditional, non-alcoholic ginger wine that’s based on a recipe from my great grandparents,” Nicky explains. “We had been making the ginger wine, especially at Christmas, over many years and were encouraged by family and friends to think about turning it into a commercial product.

“We thought long and hard about what would be involved in a move into artisan food production and subsequently decided to follow the advice, launching our non-alcoholic ginger wine at local food markets such as Saintfield from the start of the year.

“Feedback from shoppers was immensely positive, leading us to approach a number of local delis and farm shops to stock it. We know that our ginger wine is a unique product in the artisan marketplace in terms of flavour and taste.”

Nicky has a background in financial management and now looks after the day-to-day running of the family business. Andrew adds marketing knowledge and expertise to the artisan enterprise.

Nicky Jackson of Jackson Roze in Tandragee, a producer of non-alcoholic ginger wine

The small company, the latest example of kitchen table enterprise here, recently joined FoodNI, the local promotion and marketing body for help in developing sales and overall business knowledge.

They’ve continued to reintroduce the once well-loved natural beverage at events across Northern Ireland. And it’s proving to be popular with all who’ve tasted the drink and had an opportunity to hear the family’s inspirational story.

The enterprise is driven by the family’s strong Christian faith.

“We are a Christian family and founded Jackson Roze with one goal in mind: to follow the Lord where He leads us and to provide an outstanding luxury drink with health benefits, a beautiful history and a unique flavour that has been in our family for four generations,” Nicky explains.

Non-alcoholic ginger wine

Traditional ginger wine is said to reduce blood pressure; help arthritis; relieve pain; suppress nausea; aid digestion; and counter cold and flu. The wine is non-alcoholic in that it is not fermented and doesn’t contain yeast. It is also free from colourings, preservatives and gluten.

Nicky, however, is quick to point out that the ginger wine is not being sold as a cure or to help with any symptoms. Anyone on medications is advised to consult their doctor before taking ginger preparations.

“Our ginger wine is a family recipe that is more than 100 years old. It was used by older generations as a tonic for when someone wasn’t well. The sugar content helped to build them up while the ginger helped to alleviate symptoms,” she adds.

Jackson Roze non-alcoholic ginger wine is produced, bottled and labelled – all be hand - in the family home in the Armagh town.

Jackson Roze in Tandragee is a real family business involving daughters Rebekkah, Zara, Olivia and Eliana

“Our passion for excellence has driven us from the beginning, and continues to drive us into the future,” Nicky continues. “We know this product is one of a kind that is not only traditional but it also incredibly good for your body and health. It is soothingly sweet and warm, a sweet note to begin with a pleasing aroma and then comes the ‘afterburn’ - the finish of ginger intensity that lingers for a little while like no other drink does.”

The ginger wine, she says, is “so versatile that it can cater for all tastes and ideas for consumption: “There is no need to dilute it as it comes ready to serve. Hot water, for instance, can be added to a glass for a lovely warming ginger drink.

“It is made from a ginger and capsicum tincture which are both supplied by a fully qualified and tested herbal pharmacist. This means the quality of ginger and capsicum used are of a high grade."