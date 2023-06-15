Madlug, an award-winning bag brand based in Northern Ireland, is marking its eighth anniversary with a significant milestone.

As of this month, 75,000 pack-away travel bags have been distributed to children in care.

Since its inception in 2015, Madlug – which stands for ‘make a difference luggage’ – has made significant strides in its mission to ensure no child in the care system has to carry their belongings in bin bags or plastic shopping bags.

Over the past eight years, the brand, based in Richhill, has developed strong partnerships with globally recognised brands including Ikea and Shopify. And Madlug's range of bags are also now sold in-store and online by the retail giant, John Lewis.

Additionally, Madlug recently secured its first product placement in the film, Greatest Days, released this month. The film stars Irish actress and comedian, Aisling Bea, a long-time supporter of the brand.

Madlug founder, Dave Linton, said: “We are immensely proud of what Madlug has accomplished in the past eight years and are so grateful to everyone who has supported us. By choosing Madlug, you are choosing to improve the life of a young person in care.”

There are over 100,000 children in care in the UK and Ireland – most of whom move their belongings in bin bags or plastic shopping bags.

Madlug's mission is to provide every child with huge value, worth, and the right to move with dignity. For every bag sold, the company donates a pack-away travel bag to a child or young person in care.

The pack-away bags Madlug donate are unbranded to avoid stigma and can be folded neatly into a sock drawer or a social worker’s car boot without using lots of storage space.

The organisation’s aim is to give 100,000 pack-away travel bags to children in care across the UK and Ireland by April 2024, ensuring no child has to carry their life in a bin bag or plastic shopping bag.