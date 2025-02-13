Armagh firm 'gifts' Northern Ireland a spot among the UK's top 30 SMEs
A Northern Ireland gifting company is celebrating after being recognised as one of the top 30 SMEs in the UK.
Amidst hundreds of entries from a diverse range of sectors, needi based in Armagh has been ranked 21st overall in the Elite Business 100 (EB100).
To celebrate this sensational achievement, needi will attend the coveted awards evening on March 12 in St Paul’s, London, and be included in the EB100 digital guide and online directory to a viewership of over half a million people.
The EB100 are ranked on a series of categories, from community engagement to innovation and growth. These businesses are highlighted as sheer excellence within the SME community and showcased for their dedication to a thriving entrepreneurial Britain.
Simon Squibb, founder of HelpBnk explained: "Being part of the Elite Business 100 judging panel has been an incredible opportunity to witness first-hand the passion and innovation driving the UK's SME sector. It’s inspiring seeing so many entrepreneurs turning their visions into reality."
Scott English, brand director of Elite Business, continued: “needi is an innovator in the UK's SME scene and has earned its well-deserved recognition from the Elite Business 100. This distinguished list spotlights the premier SMEs within the UK.”
This is the third year of the competition, with a dramatically increased number of applicants entering since its inception. Judges noted the impressive sales and growth figures, community spirit and engagement, and overall high standard of entries this year.
The team at needi is proud to not only provide exemplary service and products for its clients but now be named as a Top 100 UK business.
Delighted, Louise Doyle, CEO and co-founder of needi added: “We are so proud to be recognised as one of the top 100 SMEs by Elite Business as we continue to grow needi as a leading corporate gifting brand and household name.”