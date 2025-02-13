Amidst hundreds of entries from a diverse range of sectors, needi based in Armagh has been ranked 21st overall in the Elite Business 100 (EB100)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northern Ireland gifting company is celebrating after being recognised as one of the top 30 SMEs in the UK.

Amidst hundreds of entries from a diverse range of sectors, needi based in Armagh has been ranked 21st overall in the Elite Business 100 (EB100).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate this sensational achievement, needi will attend the coveted awards evening on March 12 in St Paul’s, London, and be included in the EB100 digital guide and online directory to a viewership of over half a million people.

Northern Ireland based needi victorious after ranking in the top 30 of the UK’s Top 100 SME list. Pictured is needi founders Steph Scholes and Louise Doyle

The EB100 are ranked on a series of categories, from community engagement to innovation and growth. These businesses are highlighted as sheer excellence within the SME community and showcased for their dedication to a thriving entrepreneurial Britain.

Simon Squibb, founder of HelpBnk explained: "Being part of the Elite Business 100 judging panel has been an incredible opportunity to witness first-hand the passion and innovation driving the UK's SME sector. It’s inspiring seeing so many entrepreneurs turning their visions into reality."

Scott English, brand director of Elite Business, continued: “needi is an innovator in the UK's SME scene and has earned its well-deserved recognition from the Elite Business 100. This distinguished list spotlights the premier SMEs within the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the third year of the competition, with a dramatically increased number of applicants entering since its inception. Judges noted the impressive sales and growth figures, community spirit and engagement, and overall high standard of entries this year.

The team at needi is proud to not only provide exemplary service and products for its clients but now be named as a Top 100 UK business.