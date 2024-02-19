Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The innovation-led company unveiled its latest creation, Armagh Cider Zero, an alcohol-free beverage, during the successful Opera and Orchards event held at the Market Place Theatre in Armagh.

Armagh Cider Zero is described by the company as offering “a delightful blend of the company’s award-winning cider, sparkling Co Armagh spring water and freshly pressed apple juice, resulting in a bright, sparkling, non-alcoholic cider with a light, elegant, and crisp flavour profile”.

The launch comes as research shows half of the UK adult population say they have bought a no/low-alcohol product. This consumer momentum has helped to boost no/low-alcohol volume consumption by nine percent in 2022 vs 2021.

The no/low-alcohol category now commands a volume share of nearly three percent of the UK’s total beverage alcohol market, which is expected to see volume growthof seven percent during 2022-2026.

Experts expect this trend to continue in the coming years, forecasting no-alcohol volume growth of 10 percent between 2022 and 2026.

The launch of Armagh Cider Zero was a highlight of the Opera and Orchards event, where Armagh Cider Company showcased its commitment to both cultural enrichment and culinary excellence by supporting Ulster Touring Opera.

Collaborating with Dafydd Hall Williams, the evening was a remarkable celebration of music, culture, and tasteful delights, marking a memorable milestone for the company.

Helen Troughton with Dafyyd Hall Williams, artistic director, Ulster Touring Opera and Esther Paul, business development manager, Armagh Cider

“We are thrilled with the positive feedback we’ve received from those who had the opportunity to enjoy a complimentary glass of Armagh Cider Zero,” says Helen Troughton, founder, owner and director of Armagh Cider.

“We produced Zero as a result of consumer demand, as the industry anticipates that non-alcoholic drinks will soar in popularity this year and beyond. Irish consumers are seeking more balance in their drinking and are availing themselves of the growing range of alternatives now available.”

Helen, a leader in cider and other soft beverages, continues: “Armagh is well-known for its PGI status for the Bramley apple, and Armagh Cider Company proudly carries on this heritage and provenance.

“As the first commercial cider producer in Northern Ireland, making award-winning cider since 2006, we are dedicated to crafting high-quality beverages that reflect the rich apple-growing tradition of our region. We had tested the market with a low alcohol cider a few years ago, but it seems we were ahead of our time!”

Esther Paul, Business Development Manager, Armagh Cider

Esther Paul, Business Development Manager at Armagh Cider Company, adds: “Crafted ‘from blossom to bottle’ on our Ballinteggart home farm, Armagh Cider Zero promises a refined and satisfying experience, making it a perfect addition to our Troughton’s Premium soft drink portfolio.”

Founded on a passion for crafting high-quality cider using traditional methods by husband and wife team Helen and Philip Troughton, Armagh Cider Company is dedicated to producing premium beverages that celebrate the rich heritage of Northern Ireland’s apple growing region. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, Armagh Cider Company continues to delight consumers with its exceptional range of ciders and soft drinks.

Armagh Zero is another excellent example of the investment in innovation which is now driving soft and alcoholic drinks in what has become a very vibrant industry with developing international sales.

Other innovations include Troughton’s Premium, a range of soft drinks, such as mixers, tonics and fruit juices, was a decision that meant the small business challenging much larger international producers which already supplied bars, hotels, the off-trade, supermarkets and other retailers

The business has flourished in what continues to be an intensely competitive marketplace dominated by multinational producers. It has done so by investing in innovative flavours and now offers a comprehensive range that includes original tonics and mixers such as raspberry blush and Valencian orange. The soft drinks range features Sicilian lemonade and premium ginger ale.

The company, based on the family’s working orchard farm at Ballyinteggart, near Portadown, has a longstanding and successful history in the production of award-winning ciders, apple juices and healthy apple cider vinegar from its own vast orchards.

Processed there, for example, are Carson’s, Madden’s and Doyle’s ciders, all of which have won a host of international quality and taste awards. These are marketed under the respected Armagh Cider brand.

Soft drinks are produced under the Orchard Twist brand and are crafted, non-alcoholic, lightly sparkling apple juice with a twist of natural flavours. It’s a natural drink with no added sugars, no artificial flavours or colours that’s also gluten free and can be counted as one of a five-a-day health regime.