Amanda Hanna of Ballykenver Farm Shop has launched award -winning pudding. She’s pictured her hosting an afternoon tea

Farmer’s wife Amanda Hanna, who runs Ballykenver Farm Shop in Co Antrim, is launching her award-winning puddings, including a popular Christmas pud, at delis and other farm shops.

The first to hit the shelves is the sticky toffee pudding which is hugely popular with shoppers at her shop, an integral part of the family dairy farm on the edge of Armoy village. She’s created the distinctive branding and packaging for the puddings.

A mother of four young children, Amanda says she’s keen to wholesale her handcrafted puddings to shops across Northern Ireland.

The award-winning Sticky Coffee Pudding is the Ballykenver Farm Shop at Armoy

“This is something I’ve been considering for some time,” she continues.

“I’ve been encouraged to develop the business by the success of the puddings, especially the Christmas and sticky toffee puds, in the UK Great Taste Awards over a number of years. I’ve had people travelling from all over the island to buy the puddings,” she adds.

Amanda, who also helps out with milking the farm’s dairy herd, plans to develop other Ballykenver puddings in the months ahead. In addition to her baking, Amanda runs a popular Causeway Coast afternoon tea for locals and especially visitors to the Dark Hedges.

“Work has already started on a gluten-free sticky toffee,” continues Amanda, “I plan a gluten-free Christmas pudding made using Belfast tea. There will be a new range of hand-made traditional puddings such a lemon from my own curd and a jam pudding using my jam,” she adds.