Action-packed motorcycling event expected to brings ‘significant boost’ to local economy says hotel owner

Attracting some of the biggest names in road racing, over 10,000 fans from across the world are expected to descend upon Armoy during Race Week.

The event, which is culminating in the iconic Armoy Road Races and the Bayview Hotel Race of Legends, is taking place in the County Antrim village from Friday, July 26 to Saturday 27.

Alongside drawing a huge number of visitors, this year’s event will see some of the most prestigious names in road racing taking on the circuit including Davey Todd, Jamie Coward, Derek Shiels, Michael Sweeney and Mike Browne. Competing at the Isle of Man TT a few weeks ago, Dominic Herbertson, Paul Jordan and Sam West will also be taking part in the Armoy Road Races this year.

According to William Munnis, chairman of the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club and Clerk of Course, the event has grown in popularity since its inception in 2009.

“We’re so proud that the Armoy Road Races has grown over the last 15 years to become one of the ‘must attend’ events in the Irish road racing calendar,” he said.

“The event commonly hosts thousands of fans from across Europe and the rest of the world including Australia and the United States of America and we hope that it will be the same this year, especially with the calibre of riders that will be taking part.”

Meanwhile, Trevor Kane, title sponsor of the Race of Legends and owner of the Bayview Hotel, in Portballintrae, says that the event provides a “significant boost” for businesses and local tourism in the area.

“Events like the Armoy Road Races are vital as they contribute a huge amount to the local economy,” he explained.

“The Races not only showcase Northern Ireland’s rich road racing history and its picturesque landscape, but it also provides an essential economic uplift for the area as it draws many thousands of visitors year on year.

“Our staff at the Bayview Hotel are busy preparing to welcome our global visitors in just a few weeks’ time and I have no doubt that they’ll enjoy an action-packed weekend of racing.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported the Bayview over the years and continue to do so. It is vital that everyone continues to support the races in whatever way they can even by buying the programme package. The Club and its members who give of their time freely must be commended, so it’s only fair that we do our bit too and as local businesses and fans we must continue to support this fantastic sport and these exceptionally well run road races!”

Meanwhile, councillor Ciarán McQuillan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, added: “Over the last 15 years, the Armoy Road Races has grown to become an event not to be missed and on behalf of Council, we’re very proud to continue to support this much-loved event.

“From hotels and restaurants to local retailers and transportation, this event helps boost the economy, while also attracting visitors to the Borough and showcasing what we have to offer.

“The north coast is synonymous with road racing and has produced some of the world’s greatest riders and we are delighted to see this continue.

“On behalf of the borough, I hope that all those who travel from near and far to attend the Armoy Road Races, have a safe and enjoyable weekend, while also experiencing the world-class hospitality Causeway Coast and Glens is famous for.”

Part funded by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the Armoy Road Races are set to culminating with the prestigious Bayview Hotel Race of Legends.

Programme packages are currently on sale via the website, that includes a vehicle parking pass and a limited-edition event lanyard which enables spectators to enter specific vantage points around the circuit.