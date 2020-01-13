Armstrong Medical set to invest £8 million expansion

Armstrong Medical is investing £8 million in the growth of its manufacturing business including the creation of 24 new jobs.

The company currently exports to more than 60 countries and is expanding its presence in Coleraine.

The family-owned manufacturer specialises in respiratory products for use in hospitals and by health care providers.

The expansion includes an investment in new machinery and a new 26,000 sq. ft. warehouse to accommodate increased production.

Kevin Holland, CEO, Invest Northern Ireland said: “This investment is a significant commitment by Armstrong Medical and gives them the operational capacity to meet growing demand. The company already has a strong export business and is committed to growing this further.

“The company is involved in our Scaling Programme and we have been working very closely with John, Dawn and the rest of the team in Northern Ireland and overseas to support their ambitious growth plans for the business.

“This increase in the company’s production levels will significantly enhance its competitiveness and ability to innovate.

“This investment is an exciting step that will see this important employer in the North West scale more quickly.”

Invest NI has offered the company £800,000 to support the expansion and creation of the new jobs. 12 of the 24 roles are already in place.

John Armstrong, Executive Chair, Armstrong Medical said: “Our investment in new machinery, premises and people will enable us to double our output and meet customer demand.

“With an increased production area, an enlarged warehouse and more office space we will be able to introduce new products, and have the ability to scale up operations on existing products.

“Our business continues to grow – in 2018 we secured an important contract with GE Healthcare.

“This expansion gives us much more capacity and potential to meet these growth ambitions, and with Invest NI’s support, we are able to do this more quickly than if we were doing it on our own.”

Armstrong Medical was established in 1984 and currently employs 154 people (including 12 of the 24 new roles and 10 employees based in GB).

