Beating stiff competition from UK counterparts, the Belfast-based company received the Innovation award in front of 400 people at a ceremony held in the Hilton Hotel, Hull.

The accolade was presented to the organisation deemed best-in-class for its exceptional commitment to innovation and ability to develop transformative technology that will deliver industry-wide benefits.

CEO of Artemis Technologies Dr Iain Percy OBE, said: “At Artemis Technologies, we have a mission to lead the decarbonisation of the maritime sector and we continually strive to develop technology and bring vessels to market that will offer greener, cleaner solutions for maritime operators around the world.

“Our innovations can deliver game-changing benefits and we believe our technology, and its mass adoption, will be integral to not only the UK achieving its Net Zero targets but the collective global fight against climate change.

“We are thrilled to have that potential recognised by the voice of our sector, Maritime UK, and are extremely proud to have triumphed in the Innovation Award category at the 2023 awards.

“Congratulations must go to the entire team at Artemis Technologies, the partners we work with, and indeed the other fantastic finalists we shared the stage with.”

Entries to the Innovation Award category for 2023 needed to showcase an organisation’s ability to not just develop concepts to solve challenges within the maritime sector but to deploy products to market for real world operations.

Within the last 12 months, Artemis Technologies has successfully launched to market the world’s first commercially viable, 100% electric, high-speed foiling workboat range and the Artemis EF-24 Passenger ferry – a 100% electric foiling, high-speed passenger ferry set to revolutionise waterways worldwide.

The patented Artemis eFoiler® propulsion system which powers these vessels lends itself to varying applications within the workboat, public transport, defence and leisure sectors, providing further testament to the scale of impact the company can have on global operations and creating a more sustainable maritime future.

This award is the latest recognition by Maritime UK of Artemis Technologies’ efforts to decarbonise the maritime sector, having previously chosen the company as winner of the Clean Maritime Innovator award in 2022.

