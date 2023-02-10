Belfast-based maritime design and applied technologies company, Artemis Technologies is hosting a recruitment drive to unearth the next generation of maritime innovators.

The careers open evening on Wednesday, March 8 at Artemis Technologies’ manufacturing facility in the iconic Titanic Quarter, follows the landmark appointment of the company’s 100th employee.

Already spearheading the decarbonisation of maritime with its green vessels, Artemis Technologies has ambitious growth plans for the future and requires a skilled and driven workforce to help deliver an exciting pipeline of innovative products and technologies.

Debbie Eve, Artemis Technologies’ director of people, said: “As a champion of green job creation in NI we are absolutely thrilled to have reached the significant milestone of our 100th employee.

“We have already built a strong presence in Belfast, reinvigorating the shipbuilding industry synonymous with these shores, but we are just setting sail on our maritime journey and have so much more to achieve. To fulfil our aspirations and continue our mission to lead the decarbonisation of the maritime industry, we need the right people in the right roles.

“By opening our doors and inviting individuals to join us at our manufacturing facility, we aim to discover the talent that we know is right here in NI and in turn open doors for them to become part of a green revolution and build long-lasting, rewarding careers in an exciting sector.”

The careers event is open to all, from undergraduates and post-graduates looking to begin their career in an innovative green maritime environment to professionals with a background in engineering, manufacturing, maritime and applied technologies seeking a new challenge.

The event will also provide insight into Artemis Technologies’ Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Apprenticeship scheme in partnership with Belfast Met which is now open for applications.

At the open evening, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the company’s game-changing innovations from double Olympic gold medallist and Artemis Technologies CEO, Dr Iain Percy OBE.

Guests will also get up close with the world’s first commercially viable electric foiling workboat, witness the world’s most advanced marine simulator in action, and have the chance to explore Artemis Technologies’ manufacturing facility.

Talented team members will be on hand to inform attendees of the many jobs Artemis Technologies will be recruiting for in the coming months, including hydraulic systems engineers, naval architects, computer-aided design (CAD) draughtspersons, embedded software engineers, and product lifecycle management (PLM) administrators.

Encouraging individuals of all backgrounds to join the 12 nationalities already represented in the company, Dr Iain Percy, added: “The beauty of Artemis Technologies is the power of collaboration.

“Mechanical engineers, naval architects, composite technicians, sailors, aeronautical experts, data analysts – they all come together under our roof to develop and deliver transformative green vessels that will revolutionise the maritime industry.

“I’m extremely proud to celebrate reaching 100 employees, all of whom work closely with a great network of contractors.

“The calibre of talent in Northern Ireland’s industry, universities, schools, and colleges is second to none and events like this allow us to connect with each other and create possibilities for working together towards the greater good.

“I look forward to meeting some of the region’s brightest minds and promising prospects at our event in March.”