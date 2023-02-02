Arthur’s features 12 individually curated rooms each having been specifically themed in homage to famous local resident, the Marquess of Downshire.

The launch event was attended by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council representatives and participants from across NI’s tourism industry who are involved in the ‘Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira’ programme. Launched in summer 2021, the programme has seen over 40 local businesses collaborate to boost the tourism and hospitality economy.

Lynne McCabe, owner of Arthur’s, said: “We are delighted to welcome guests to our latest business venture, Arthur’s. This is very much a passion project for myself and my husband Jonathan, and each room has been carefully curated to reflect our local history and the rich tapestry of life here in Royal Hillsborough. It is also intended to pay homage to the Marquess of Downshire, who is very much synonymous with the area.”

Along with her husband, Lynne also runs two other local guest accommodations, Ralph’s and Lisnacurran Country House.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, explained: “It has been a pleasure to welcome representatives from the tourism industry here in NI to Royal Hillsborough’s newest tourism offering. Arthur’s is a great addition to the local area and I would like to congratulate Lynne and Jonathan McCabe on this new venture.

“I would also like to thank the many other stakeholders who have collaborated to make our Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira programme a success. These are beautiful locations, steeped in history, and they offer an unparalleled tourism experience, with endless options to stay, eat, and explore.

“Whether seeking an historic getaway, a unique dining experience, or a fun filled catch up with friends, our visitors are always spoilt for choice.”

Pictured at the opening of Arthur’s in Royal Hillsborough are Lynne McCabe, owner, councillor Scott Carson, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and alderman Allan Ewart MBE, chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Councils Development Committee

Councillor Scott Carson, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, added: “I was delighted to attend the opening of Royal Hillsborough’s latest tourism offering, Arthur’s and wish to congratulate its owners, Lynne and Jonathan McCabe.

“The Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira programme has been a resounding success and continues to showcase the wealth of experiences that these beautiful areas have to offer tourists. Many thanks to all the stakeholders involved.”

The Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira initiative is intended to integrate local businesses with tourism providers in Royal Hillsborough and Moira to create combined visitor experiences and itineraries to drive tourism in the areas.