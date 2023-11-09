Artificial Intelligence definition and examples: AI Con 2023 Belfast explores threats and opportunities in medicine, autonomous vehicles, architecture, ChatGPT, film, music, and art
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tom Gray, Director of Innovation at Belfast software company Kainos, said these are just some of the issues being explored at AI Con 2023, Northern Ireland's annual conference on Artificial Intelligence - which he himself founded.
The two-day event at Titanic Belfast sees over 400 stakeholders come together to hear global experts discuss AI’s impact on society and technology.
Hosted by Kainos, the conference is exploring the use of AI in self-driving vehicles, architectural design, ChatGPT as well as Film, Music, and Art.
"Most people are already using AI in some form," Tom says. "Whether it's their Alexa smart speaker, Netflix or Spotify recommendation algorithms, purchase checks by credit card companies or suggestions for news articles to read
"Artificial Intelligence is basically trying to create a computer programme that demonstrates some degree of intelligence or agency that would normally be attributed only to a human being."
The past year has seen "massive" progress in AI, with the launch of Chat GPT and AI image editing tools. Last week, the UK government organized a summit involving Rishi Sunak and Elon Musk to assess the risks and opportunities.
While concerns exist about AI’s threat to jobs, he says new technology always creates jobs in the long term. He gives the example of the internet creating jobs through Uber taxis and HelloFresh home delivery meal kits.
One excellent example of AI in business right now, he says, is how Intellomx is using it to explore the use of millions of potential drug variations in virtual trials against disease.
"Then when you get the final recommendations from AI, you can do real world laboratory trials on a very small number of drugs that have a very good chance of working."
Another example is of a car dealership in Northern Ireland that is already using AI to write marketing content which it cannot afford to pay for.
"They will be getting an advantage over the same type of dealership which has the same budget, because they're now going to be able to promote themselves much better."
So, he does not see AI as a real threat to jobs.
"I think the bigger problem that's more immediate for Northern Ireland - but also every region - is people who are using AI taking the jobs of people who are not using AI. There are a lot of Northern Ireland companies that really aren't on the AI journey at all," he warns.
His own company, Kainos, used AI to root out private garages in GB which were fraudulently “selling" MOT passes for cars that were not roadworthy.
AI's significance also extends to cybersecurity, where it plays a crucial role in protecting against both commercial and national security threats.
A full prototype version of Chat GPT was released to the public a year ago as open-source software. Malevolent actors have already been using to flood social media with propaganda.
"That has been happening. It isn't a conspiracy theory.”
But the counterbalance, he says, is that large numbers of people with integrity will also be increasingly familiar with it and able to solve problems as they arise.