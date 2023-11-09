Running virtual drug trials at speed is just one benefit of AI - but public release of the software means malevolent actors are already using it internationally, a Belfast conference has heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tom Gray, Director of Innovation at Belfast software company Kainos, said these are just some of the issues being explored at AI Con 2023, Northern Ireland's annual conference on Artificial Intelligence - which he himself founded.

The two-day event at Titanic Belfast sees over 400 stakeholders come together to hear global experts discuss AI’s impact on society and technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Kainos, the conference is exploring the use of AI in self-driving vehicles, architectural design, ChatGPT as well as Film, Music, and Art.

Tom Gray, Director of Innovation at Kainos Group and founder of AI Con, said Northern Ireland must not be left behind in using AI if it wishes to remain competitive.

"Most people are already using AI in some form," Tom says. "Whether it's their Alexa smart speaker, Netflix or Spotify recommendation algorithms, purchase checks by credit card companies or suggestions for news articles to read

"Artificial Intelligence is basically trying to create a computer programme that demonstrates some degree of intelligence or agency that would normally be attributed only to a human being."

The past year has seen "massive" progress in AI, with the launch of Chat GPT and AI image editing tools. Last week, the UK government organized a summit involving Rishi Sunak and Elon Musk to assess the risks and opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While concerns exist about AI’s threat to jobs, he says new technology always creates jobs in the long term. He gives the example of the internet creating jobs through Uber taxis and HelloFresh home delivery meal kits.

After a massive leap forward in AI in the past year, for example with the launch of Chat GPT, the AI Con 2023 conference in Belfast was sold out.

One excellent example of AI in business right now, he says, is how Intellomx is using it to explore the use of millions of potential drug variations in virtual trials against disease.

"Then when you get the final recommendations from AI, you can do real world laboratory trials on a very small number of drugs that have a very good chance of working."

Another example is of a car dealership in Northern Ireland that is already using AI to write marketing content which it cannot afford to pay for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They will be getting an advantage over the same type of dealership which has the same budget, because they're now going to be able to promote themselves much better."

So, he does not see AI as a real threat to jobs.

"I think the bigger problem that's more immediate for Northern Ireland - but also every region - is people who are using AI taking the jobs of people who are not using AI. There are a lot of Northern Ireland companies that really aren't on the AI journey at all," he warns.

His own company, Kainos, used AI to root out private garages in GB which were fraudulently “selling" MOT passes for cars that were not roadworthy.

AI's significance also extends to cybersecurity, where it plays a crucial role in protecting against both commercial and national security threats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full prototype version of Chat GPT was released to the public a year ago as open-source software. Malevolent actors have already been using to flood social media with propaganda.

"That has been happening. It isn't a conspiracy theory.”