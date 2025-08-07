'Artificial intelligence will transform our economy': New report reveals 198 active AI firms and 1,340 professionals across Northern Ireland

Launched at the Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre at Ulster University, AI Capability Census reveals £188m AI economy, 1,340-strong workforce and a roadmap for doubling growth by 2028

The Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre (AICC) has published the first comprehensive baseline of the Northern Ireland AI ecosystem, setting the foundation for growth and innovation across the region.

AICC is led by Ulster University in partnership with Queen’s University Belfast and supported by Invest Northern Ireland and the Department for the Economy.

The Artificial Intelligence Capability Census, commissioned by the AICC and delivered by Perspective Economics, identifies 198 firms actively engaged in AI across Northern Ireland, employing approximately 1,340 AI professionals. The report finds that Northern Ireland’s AI-related revenue reached £188 million in 2024, generating £82 million in Gross Value Added (GVA).

David Crozier CBE, director of the Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre (AICC), Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald and Sam Donaldson, director of Perspective Economics, launch Northern Ireland’s first AI Capability Census in the AICC at Ulster Universityplaceholder image
David Crozier CBE, director of the Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre (AICC), Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald and Sam Donaldson, director of Perspective Economics, launch Northern Ireland’s first AI Capability Census in the AICC at Ulster University

With the right interventions, the mid-growth scenario outlined in the report shows that AI-related GVA could reach £200 million by 2028, supporting over 2,000 AI professionals. This would represent a more than doubling of the sector’s economic contribution compared to the current baseline of £82 million GVA and 1,340 professionals in 2024, underlining the significant growth potential of Northern Ireland’s AI economy.

Key findings include:

73% of AI firms and 89% of AI employment are concentrated in Belfast, with opportunities for regional expansion.

Strong sectoral strengths in services and consulting (35%), software and development (33%), and health and life sciences (9%).

Over half of firms (51%) are developing or enhancing AI-powered products, while 33% provide AI implementation and advisory services.

Launching the report at the AICC in Belfast, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, said: “Artificial intelligence will transform our economy. This report shows both the strength of our AI sector and the potential ahead. With targeted investment in skills, innovation, and the widespread adoption of AI, we can ensure that our people and businesses are positioned to capitalise on the opportunities. The AICC will be central to delivering this ambition.”

The report sets out eight key recommendations to accelerate growth, including positioning Northern Ireland as a leader in AI implementation, strengthening public sector AI leadership, scaling the “mid-market” of AI firms, and expanding AI skills pipelines.

David Crozier CBE, director of the AICC, welcomed the Minister’s visit and praised the Census as a turning point in Northern Ireland’s AI journey: “This is a defining moment. The Census confirms what we’ve long suspected, that Northern Ireland punches well above its weight in practical, implementation-focused AI.

"Our strength isn’t in theoretical research alone, but in applying AI to real-world challenges. This report gives us the data and direction to scale that success, responsibly, regionally, and collaboratively as well as a solid baseline from which to measure our progress and impact.”

